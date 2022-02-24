This season, Southern Lab had its first girls basketball team since 2017 because of a lack of interest. However, coach Quianna Chaney said she didn't baby her team, which has two sophomores, two freshmen and an eighth-grader in the starting lineup.
“We played John Curtis, Lafayette Christian and some other tough teams,” Chaney said, “and that experience helped.”
The Kittens, seeded No. 5 and fresh off a stunning semifinals victory against No. 1 seed Ouachita Christian, ran past No. 2 seed Cedar Creek 60-42 on Thursday at the Alario Center to win the LHSAA Division IV championsip.
It was the program's fourth title but its first since Chaney, a former LSU player, won one as a player with Southern Lab in 2004. The Kittens (20-11) subdued Cedar Creek (28-3) with a relentless defense and up-tempo offense for which the Cougars had no answer.
Point guard Asia Patin, the eighth-grader, led Southern Lab with 19 points and a game-high six assists. Guard Shaila Forman, selected the game's Most Outstanding Player, had 16 points, seven rebounds and five steals, and her all-over-the-court effectiveness was a key. Forward Kinsley James had 11 points and also was a key to the swarming defense, and forward Madison Alcerro had 10 points and seven rebounds.
Cedar Creek point guard Sarah Adams, who had a triple-double in the Cougars' semifinals win against No. 6 St. Martin's, had a game-high 20 points, with five assists and eight steals. However, she was held to 7 of 25 shooting.
Southern Lab, its defensive intensifying in the second quarter, ended the first half on a 19-4 run in taking a 36-18 lead into halftime. The Kittens forced 10 turnovers, but more importantly switched and swarmed on defense in limiting Cedar Creek to 7 of 26 shooting, 2 of 13 in the second quarter.
“We were trying to limit them to outside shooting, and they came out and hit three 3s right away,” Cougars coach Gene VanDenLangenberg said. “They started making outside shots, they're really good inside, and they're a good rebounding team.
“They're real tough in the man-to-man defense. Early on, we were getting some good looks. But, later on, we didn't get open shots. Then we started making some turnovers, and it was just a collage of things after that.”
A 7-0 burst to start the third quarter gave Lab its largest lead at 43-18 at 2½ minutes into the third quarter. However, Cedar Creek then went on a 13-4 run until 6:53 of the fourth, coming to within 47-31 and appearing to have a chance.
The Kittens, however, cut that short with four players scoring as they outscored the Cougars 13-6 to push the margin back up to 23 points — 60-37 with 1:14 left in the game.
Southern Lab 17 19 9 15 — 60
Cedar Creek 10 8 9 15 — 42
Scoring — SOUTHEN LAB: Madison Alcerro 10, Gabriell Hill 2, Kinsley James 11, Asia Patin 19, Shaila Forman 16, Ariel Leatherwood 2. CEDAR CREEK: Millie Venters 4, Sarah Adams 20, Allie Furr 8, Elli Dickerson 8, Madelyn Carroll 2.