While many sports fans looked a day ahead to Super Bowl Sunday, two local high school soccer programs had super Saturdays to remember.
St. Joseph’s Academy and Dutchtown punched their tickets to the Ochsner/LHSAA Soccer State tournament for the first time with Division I semifinal victories on Saturday.
Defending Division I champion Catholic High and traditional Division III boys power University also were also Saturday's boys semifinal winners. All four teams advance to the LHSAA tourney that begins Monday at Southeastern Louisiana University’s Strawberry Stadium.
“It sunk in and after a few minutes, it was, ‘Hey, we’re going to the finals, so let’s busy,’” St. Joseph’s coach Kyle Carmouche said. “But in the 31-year history of the school’s soccer program, this is something special.”
The Redstickers (20-1-3) beat Northshore 6-0 in their Division I semifinal and have outscored opponents 14-1 in their last two playoff matches. SJA meets top-seeded Dominican (28-0-1) in the Division I final set for 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
Dutchtown (13-4-5), seeded 10th, meets No. 1 Catholic (18-0-1) in the Division I boys final that is scheduled to follow 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Action begins Monday with the girls/boys Division IV finals at 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Second-seeded U-High (21-2-3) plays No. 1 Vandebilt Catholic (23-4-2) in the Division III final set for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“I think the thing I am most thankful for and proud of is their (players) mindset and belief in each other on the field,” Dutchtown coach Marcus Dyer said. “They have a belief that they can take the hits and still keep on coming.”
Semifinal rundown
Madison Hitzman had two goals and one assist for SJA in its win over Northshore.
Grace Anne Crifasi, Isabella Lalonde, Paula Zapata and Mary Melancon each had one goal for the Redstickers. Crifasi, Lalonde and Hitzman each had one assist.
Catholic was locked in a scoreless tie with No. 4 Alexandria at halftime of its semifinal. Buster Couhig scored two goals and Nathan Ogra had one for the Bears in the second half.
Dutchtown trailed St. Paul’s 2-0 lin the second half of its semifinal. The Griffins took advantage of more than six minutes of stoppage time to tie the score.
Ayden Rawashdeh’s goal gave the Griffins a 3-2 victory. It was the third straight playoff road win over a New Orleans area opponent for Dutchtown. DHS defeated second-seeded Jesuit in a golden goal situation in the quarterfinals.
Weather contingency plans
With an extended forecast that calls for rain and thunder storms on Wednesday and Thursday, the LHSAA is working on alternative plan that could push things back several days.
SLU’s facilities are set to host other events on Friday and Saturday. LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine said Division II and I contests could be played early the following week.