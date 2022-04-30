An unlikely bat led the eighth-seeded St. Amant Gators through their second round, best-of-three series against ninth-seeded Live Oak in the LHSAA Class 5A baseball playoffs.
Layne Swanson, the Gators’ sophomore nine-hole hitter, started only four games before Friday’s postseason action. Gators coach Brandon Bravata told him earlier in the season that his time would come, so Swanson worked all year long to earn an opportunity.
In the second round, he seized his chance.
Swanson recorded four hits in his six at-bats across St. Amant’s two wins. On Friday, his double to the right field corner scored one, and on Saturday, his clutch grounder between third and short scored two runs in the sixth inning.
It effectively ended Live Oak’s season. St. Amant (28-6) swept the Eagles out the playoffs on Saturday with a 5-2 win.
“(The win) is really big,” Swanson said, “But we’re not done yet. We got a tough opponent next, and we’re going to have to play our best baseball.”
After earning the save on Friday night, pitcher Dallis Moran allowed only two hits and two runs in a Saturday complete-game effort. St. Amant designated hitter Ashtyn Ellis also chipped in a nice 3 for 3 performance.
“I really focused on starting ahead of batters,” Moran said. “I fell behind in a few counts, but I was really able to come back with off-speed pitches for strikes, and they were mostly sitting fastball, so it was very productive for me to throw offspeed for strikes.”
St. Amant capitalized off an errant throw, a balk and a wild pitch in the top of the second to score three runs.
Cooper Smith tallied the first Live Oak (22-8) hit of the day in the bottom of the second, launching a double into deep center field. He stole third base and darted home after the throw to third sailed into left field. Later in the game, Smith’s double to right center brought the Eagles within one run.
Ellis’ third hit of the day put runners on the corners for St. Amant, which loaded the bases in time for Swanson to step into the box. He worked into a full count, fouled a ball off and waited for the right pitch to come. It was a fastball, right where he wanted it.
“So I just put it in play, made something happen and it got through the hole,” Swanson said.
His hit extended the Gators lead to 5-2, too large for the Eagles to overcome. St. Amant will move on to the quarterfinals to face the winner of Barbe and Destrehan.
“To go out and beat a program like that is always big for us and our program,” Bravata said. “Just a gutsy effort. We played great baseball today.”