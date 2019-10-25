St. Michael, and Catholic-Pointe Coupee both claimed Thursday night road wins that helped each team remain at the top of their respective districts.
CHSPC scored 37 first-quarter points on the way to a 45-23 victory over Westminster Christian in District 5-1A. Meanwhile, St. Michael edged Tara 28-20 in a District 7-4A game.
Port Allen did likewise by winning at home. The Pelicans remain unbeaten in District 8-2A with a 55-21 victory over Capitol.
ST. MICHAEL 28, TARA 20: In the 7-4A game played at Istrouma High, the Warriors (5-3, 3-0) moved a step closer to a district title, thanks to the feet of Phillip Hines and Connor Badeaux.
Hines scored on a 64-yard run to open the scoring for St. Michael and finished with 68 yards on six carries. Badeaux added TD runs of 9 and 3 yards. He finished with 42 yards on eight carries. Codi Williams added a 9-yard scoring run for the Warriors.
PORT ALLEN 55, CAPITOL 21: The Pelicans rolled up 229 rushing yards, including four TDs, in their home win over the Lions in 8-2A. PAHS averaged 10.4 yards per carry in the game.
Mekyle Franklin had a 65-yard run and led Port Allen (4-4, 3-0) with 73 yards on two carries. Franklin did not score a TD, but three other players did.
Antoine Jordan scored two TDs and added 53 yards on four carries. Myles Hopkins added 58 on seven carries and had one TD, while Edward Wilson scored one TD and contributed 34 yards on five carries. Capitol is 3-4, 0-3.
CATHOLIC-PC 45, WESTMINSTER CHRISTIAN 23: In Opelousas, Matthew Langlois ran for a game-high 101 yards on just two carries with two TDs for the Hornets (6-2, 3-0).
Langlois had TD runs of 96 and 5 yards for CHSPC.
Aiden Vosburg had TD passes of 21 yards and 2 yards to Chayse Buriege. Vosburg also scored on a 23-yard run for the Hornets, who have won five of their last six games, including a Week 7 win over previously unbeaten Opelousas Catholic. Westminster falls to 5-3, 1-2.
EPISCOPAL 44, NORTHEAST 8: Dylan Mehrotra completed 6 of 11 passes for 124 yards and two TDs to help pace a balanced attack for the Knights (6-2, 2-1) in another 8-2A game.
Ryan Armwood finished with 68 yards on 10 carries and scored two TDs in the game played at EHS. Thomas D’Armond added two catches for 60 yards with one TD. Northeast falls to 2-6, 0-3.
SILLIMAN 43, COPIAH 22: In Gallman, Miss., Silliman Institute of Clinton wrapped up its second straight district title in the Mississippi Association of Independent Schools. The Wildcats won the MAIS' 3-5A title.