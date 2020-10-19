In a communication sent to schools, executive director Eddie Bonine said the LHSAA’s Prep Classic dates remain the same, but that a site change might take place.
The Prep Classic dates remain Dec. 26-28, but the letter from Bonine stated that the event is “in jeopardy” of not being held at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome because of attendance limits currently in place in Orleans Parish government officials. The letter comes a week after the New Orleans Saints began exploring the option of playing at LSU.
Bonine said the LHSAA is seeking alternative sites with a 25 percent capacity that would suit the Prep Classic’s needs to host its nine title games.
The only time the Prep Classic was not played in New Orleans was 2005, the Hurricane Katrina year. It was held at Shreveport’s Independence Stadium that year. The LHSAA event began in 1981.
Back-to-back, what?
A 33-31 loss to Class 4A power Edna Karr over the weekend gave Class 5A John Curtis is first back-to-back regular-season losses since the mid-1970s.
The Patriots (1-2) are scheduled to host Shaw for a District 9-5A Thursday night. Curtis is not the only notable 1-2 team with back-to-back losses.
Catholic High has its first 1-2 start since 2015. The Bears, who travel to East Ascension (2-1) for a District 5-5A opener Friday, won the Division I select title that fall.
TV time change
Episcopal (3-0) is set to play its fourth straight Thursday game, hosting Capitol (1-1) for a District 8-2A opener.
And for the second straight week, the Knights’ game will start at 7:30 p.m. to accommodate the CST broadcasting schedule. Episcopal has outscored its opponents 138-21 this season.