At Crawfish Aquatics
Girls
Team totals: 1, Baton Rouge High, 438. 2, Dutchtown High School, 295. 3, University, 260. 4, Denham Springs, 203. 5, Brusly, 142. 6, Parkview Baptist, 41. 7, Live Oak, 27.
Top individuals
50-yard freestyle: 1, Helen Wang, BRHS-LA, 27.19. 2, Stella Carmouche, DTHS-LA, 27.57. 3, Maggie Bagot, BRHS-LA, 27.61.
100 freestyle: 1, Elia Achberger, BRHS-LA, 56.54. 2, Adeline Nassif, DTHS-LA, 1:00.22. 3, Leah Magee, BRHS-LA, 1:01.25.
200 freestyle: 1, Bailey Van Hoogstraten, University, 2:08.51. 2, Leah Magee, BRHS-LA, 2:13.85. 3, Lauren Kaplan, University, 2:26.02.
500 freestyle: 1, Sophia Ray, University, 6:23.84. 2, Piper Kelly, BRHS-LA, 6:23.85. 3, Anna Feinberg, BRHS-LA, 7:01.43.
100 backstroke: 1, Helen ang, BRHS-LA, 1:07.25. 2, Aasia Green, PBS-LA, 1:08.12. 3, Bailey Van Hoogstraten, University, 1:09.96.
100 breaststroke: 1, Maggie Bagot, BRHS-LA, 1:19.36. 2, Laney Wilkes, DSHS, 1:21.59. 3, Zoe Stein, University, 1:22.01.
100 butterfly: 1, Stella Carmouche, DTHS-LA, 1:08.95. 2, Savannah Giron, BRHS-LA, 1:10.38. 3, Zehra Sayal, BRHS-LA, 1:12.58.
200 individual medley: 1, Elia Achberger, BRHS-LA, 2:17.49. 2, Sarah Kaplan, University, 2:42.00. 3, Zoe Stein, University, 2:46.40.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Baton Rouge High1:56.05. 2, Denham Springs 2:01.54. 3, University 2:04.45.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Baton Rouge High 4:03.79. 2, Dutchtown 4:22.72. 3, Baton Rouge High 'B' 4:33.43.
200 medley relay: 1, Baton Rouge High2:03.38. 2, Dutchtown 2:12.06. 3, Baton Rouge High 'B' 2:12.24.
Boys
Team totals: 1, Baton Rouge High, 527. 2, University, 360. 3, Dutchtown, 268. 4, Denham Springs, 192. 5, Brusly, 112. 6, Woodlawn, 107. 7, Live Oak, 60. 8, Parkview Baptist, 16.
Top individuals
50 freestyle: 1, Kilian Bishop, University, 23.47. 2, Tomas Galvez, BRHS-LA, 23.62. 3, Matthew O'Konski, DTHS-LA, 23.75.
100 freestyle: 1, Owen Rodrigue, University, 49.32. 2, Carson Crochet, Brusly, 52.09. 3, George Guice, BRHS-LA, 53.35.
200 freestyle: 1, Owen Rodrigue, University, 1:48.96. 2, Gavin Lanka, BRHS-LA, 1:49.43. 3, Matthew Foret, BRHS-LA, 1:56.76.
500 freestyle: 1, Tomas Galvez, BRHS-LA, 4:57.11. 2, Antoni Staszkiewicz, BRHS-LA, 4:57.42. 3, Gavin Lanka, BRHS-LA, 5:00.99.
100 backstroke: 1, Christopher Richardson, University, 52.46. 2, Kilian Bishop, University, 57.23. 3, Ryan Feng, BRHS-LA, 59.69.
100 breaststroke: 1, Jason Ge, BRHS-LA, 1:02.66. 2, Carson Crochet, Brusly, 1:02.71. 3, Matthew Nguyen, BRHS-LA, 1:04.93.
100 butterfly: 1, Christopher Richardson, University, 52.07. 2, Cooper May, University, 58.08. 3, Matthew Foret, BRHS-LA, 58.65.
200 IM: 1, Jason Ge, BRHS-LA, 2:04.42. 2, Antoni Staszkiewicz, BRHS-LA, 2:07.53. 3, Matthew Nguyen, BRHS-LA, 2:09.95.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Baton Rouge High 1:37.31. 2, Dutchtown High 1:43.16. 3, University 1:43.90.
400 freestyle relay: 1, University 3:20.66. 2, Baton Rouge High 3:28.55. 3, Baton Rouge High 'B' 3:39.32.
200 medley relay: 1, University 1:44.19. 2, Baton Rouge High 1:45.68. 3, Baton Rouge High 'B' 1:47.90.