Dutchtown’s Pierson Parent said that after struggling some last year, people questioned whether or not he was cut out to play quarterback for the Griffins.
He was determined to tell a different story Friday night, and he did.
Fueled by Parent’s 200-yard rushing performance, Dutchtown (5-2) made the short trip to The Pit and trounced rival St. Amant (3-5), 42-0, to earn its fifth straight victory.
“You have to start with the O-line,” Parent said. “With the blocks they made up front, anyone could have run through those holes. I was just lucky enough to be that person. They’re incredible.”
In the first 24 minutes, Dutchtown piled up 291 yards rushing. That onslaught contributed to a 28-0 halftime lead.
How it was won
On the first play of Dutchtown’s second offensive drive, Parent scored on a 65-yard keeper.
The Griffins then put together drives of 76 and 93 yards. Both ended with touchdown runs by AK Burrell.
Right before the half, Gary Dukes broke loose on a 57-yard scoring run to give Dutchtown a 28-0 advantage.
The Griffins didn’t get complacent to begin the third quarter. Dutchtown marched 69 yards in just five plays on its opening drive.
Dukes scored on a 12-yard run to make it 35-0. He finished with 151 yards rushing.
To cap off the scoring, Parent added a 46-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter.
Dutchtown finished with 466 total yards, while limiting St. Amant to 97. Joshua Morrise was the Gators’ leading rusher with 31 yards.
It was the Gators’ third straight loss and their fourth defeat in their past five games.
They said it
Dutchtown coach Guy Mistretta: “That was probably our best performance, and part of it was the respect we have for St. Amant. The kids were really excited to play them. When we felt that things were going our way, they just gained more and more confidence, and confidence goes so far in high-school football. We’ve really had something good going ever since week three.”
Notable
• It was Dutchtown’s first victory over St. Amant since 2019. It was also the Griffins’ third straight shutout win of the season.
• In the past three weeks, Dutchtown has defeated Walker, Live Oak and St. Amant by a combined score of 97-0.