Carver High showed why it is the top-rated team in the Class 4A power rankings Tuesday night.
The Rams controlled the backboards and the game, leading the entire second half on their way to a 50-38 win at Scotlandville.
It was the Hornets (17-4) second game against a top-rated opponent in as many days. The Hornets committed just six turnovers, but they were one-and-done shooting for most of the night as Carver (21-5) outrebounded Scotlandville 29-19.
“We knew they had a big guy (6-foot-10 Dorian Booker) in the middle, so we tried to do our work early and limit them to one opportunity on offense,” Carver coach Nate Roche said. “We’ve been talking about boxing out all year long, and we came out and did a good job at it.”
Booker played mostly in the second and fourth quarters and finished with 10 points. He scored two baskets off three offensive rebounds. Rayvon Smith made three 3-pointers and topped the Hornets with 11 points.
Solomon Washington scored 16 points to lead Carver. The Rams also got big contributions from Lawrence Nathan with 11 points and Raymond Evans with nine.
Scotlandville had trouble getting to the foul line, shooting just two free throws in the game while Carver made 9 of 13.
“They did a good job controlling the boards. Usually when you do that you win the game,” Scotlandville coach Carlos Sample said. “I’ve got to commend my kids for the way they played after a hard-played game last night (62-53 loss at Liberty). I’m glad we’re not peaking right now because it's early.”
Scotlandville took its only lead at 2-1, but the Hornets stayed close and trailed 10-8 after one quarter, and 16-14 with three minutes left in the first half. Nathan hit a 3-pointer from the left wing, then scored on a fastbreak to help Carver surge to a 23-17 lead at halftime.
Scotlandville stayed within striking distance and trailed only 31-24 entering the fourth quarter.
Carver closed the game with its best shooting of the night. The Rams made 6 of 7 from the field and 6 of 7 free throws. The Rams stretched their lead to 48-38 midway through the quarter and didn’t let Scotlandville get closer than nine points the rest of the way.
“For us, it was a low-scoring game until the end, but our guys showed great focus and great discipline throughout the match,” Roche said.