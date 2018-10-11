Class 5A/4A
Brusly at Central
7 p.m. at Central High Stadium
RECORDS: Brusly 3-3; Central 3-3
LAST WEEK: Brusly lost to University 51-14; Central beat Live Oak 30-21
PLAYERS TO WATCH: BRUSLY: DB Grant Watts, QB Nick Pennell, DB Conner Sorrell; CENTRAL: WR Jaylon Murphy, OL Peyton Hunt, DL Matthew Hunt.
NOTEWORTHY: Two teams headed in different directions meet in a nondistrict game. … Central has won three straight, and Brusly has lost three in a row. … QB Sam Kenerson has 604 yards rushing and 7 TDs for Central.
Dutchtown at St. Amant
7 p.m. at The Pit, St. Amant Middle School
RECORDS: Dutchtown 3-3, 0-1 in District 5-5A; St. Amant 4-2, 0-1
LAST WEEK: Dutchtown lost to East Ascension 37-23; St. Amant lost to Catholic 51-21
PLAYERS TO WATCH: DUTCHTOWN: WR Terry Matthews, DE Hayden Willis, S Brayden Caskey; ST. AMANT: TE Noah Hebert, DT Jamir Batiste, OL Isaak Theriot.
NOTEWORTHY: A key District 5-5A game as both look to stay within striking distance of the leaders. … The Gators’ KJ Franklin has 817 yards rushing and 12 TDs. … QB Dre Monroe has 475 yards passing for DHS.
East Ascension at Broadmoor
7 p.m. at BHS
RECORDS: East Ascension 6-0, 1-0 in District 5-5A; Broadmoor 1-5, 0-1
LAST WEEK: East Ascension beat Dutchtown 37-23; Broadmoor lost to McKinley 20-6
PLAYERS TO WATCH: EAST ASCENSION: QB Jason Wakefield, OL Isaac Reddit, PK Alberto Ontiveros; BROADMOOR: DB Jachius Spears, OL Brandon Lynum.
NOTEWORTHY: The Spartans, ranked third among 5A schools, make their first 5-5A road trip. … Wakefield has 1,096 yards passing and Steven McBride (417 yards receiving) is his favorite target.
Live Oak at Scotlandville
7 p.m. at Scotlandville High
RECORDS: Live Oak 4-2, 1-2 in District 4-5A; Scotlandville 3-3, 1-2
LAST WEEK: Live Oak lost to Central 30-21; Scotlandville beat Belaire 53-6
PLAYERS TO WATCH: LIVE OAK: QB Sal Palermo, OL Matt Kiger, DB Eli Johnson; SCOTLANDVILLE: QB Jesse Craig, DB/WR Nick Williams.
NOTEWORTHY: Like Dutchtown and St. Amant in 5-5A, Live Oak and Scotlandville seek a win to stay close to the top 4-5A teams. … Live Oak's Kee Hawkins has 724 yards rushing.
McKinley vs. Catholic
7 p.m. at Olympia Stadium
RECORDS: McKinley 2-4, 1-0 in District 5-5A; Catholic 5-1, 1-0
LAST WEEK: McKinley beat Broadmoor 20-6; Catholic beat St. Amant 51-21
PLAYERS TO WATCH: MCKINLEY: WR/DB Eugene Bradley, RB Trey Lowery, OL Desmond Smart; CATHOLIC: WR Forrest Roy, RB Braelen Morgan, DB Tywon McDowell.
NOTEWORTHY: After hosting three games at Memorial Stadium, Catholic returns to Olympia for the second time this season. … Joshua Parker has 509 yards rushing and eight TDs for fourth-ranked Catholic.
Parkview Baptist at Plaquemine
7 p.m. at PHS-Canova Stadium
RECORDS: Parkview Baptist 1-5, 1-0 in District 6-4A; Plaquemine 4-2, 1-0
LAST WEEK: Parkview beat Lutcher 36-27; Plaquemine beat Tara 31-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: PARKVIEW BAPTIST: QB Colton Jumonville, DL DeSanto Rollins, DL Christian Rierer; PLAQUEMINE: OL Dalen Sanders, DL Christian Jenkins, DB Vincent Collins.
NOTEWORTHY: Don’t let the records deceive you. … This is a huge District 6-4A game for both teams. … Jumonville ran for 120 yards in his return from injury last week.
St. Michael at Lutcher
7 p.m. at LHS
RECORDS: St. Michael 4-2, 1-0 in District 6-4A; Lutcher 3-3, 0-1
LAST WEEK: St. Michael beat Woodlawn 14-9; Lutcher lost to Parkview Baptist 36-27
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ST. MICHAEL: DB/RB Jaren Reimonenq, DB/RB Christian Redden, LB/OL Jacob Finley; LUTCHER: LG Josh Taylor, LT Alex Beier, DL Jamal Thomas.
NOTEWORTHY: Lutcher saw its three-game winning streak snapped last week and needs a win to keep pace with the 6-4A leaders. … Ditto that for SMHS, which gave first-year coach Joey Sanchez his biggest win to date last week.
Zachary at Denham Springs
7 p.m. at DSHS
RECORDS: Zachary 4-2, 2-0 in District 4-5A; Denham Springs 4-2 1-1
LAST WEEK: Zachary beat Walker 38-9; Denham Springs beat Ferriday 63-20
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ZACHARY: WR Jayden Williams, DT Caleb Jackson, DB/P Sean Burrell; DENHAM SPRINGS: QB Luke Lunsford, LB Tristan Duhe, WR DJ Williams.
NOTEWORTHY: Yet another key 4-5A matchup for both. … Lunsford passed for six TDs last week, and Williams had 191 yards receiving and three TD catches last week. … Zachary QB Keilon Brown passed for two TDs last week.
Class 3A, 2A and 1A
Ascension Catholic vs. Southern Lab
7 p.m. at SU’s A.W. Mumford Stadium
RECORDS: Ascension Catholic 6-0, 1-0 in District 6-1A; Southern Lab 5-1, 1-0
LAST WEEK: Ascension Catholic beat East Iberville 42-14; Southern Lab beat St. John 69-19
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ASCENSION CATHOLIC: QB Rodney Blanchard, RB Jai Williams, LT Nick Hilliard; SOUTHERN LAB: RB Tyrion Davis, OL Kardell Thomas, DL Tyler Guidry.
NOTEWORTHY: Southern Lab ranked No. 1 in the Division IV power rankings while Ascension Catholic is ranked No. 2. ... The Kittens' RB Tyrion Davis and OL Kardell Thomas are LSU commitments. ... Williams leads all area rushers with 1,065 yards and 16 TDs.
Beekman Charter at Slaughter Charter
7 p.m. at SCC-Slaughter
RECORDS: Beekman Charter 1-5; Slaughter Community Charter 3-3
LAST WEEK: Beekman lost to Delhi Charter 30-7; Slaughter beat North Central 53-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: BEEKMAN: QB Brock Jenkins, WR Pierce Hayman DL Xavier Lewis; SLAUGHTER: OL Christen Armstead, T/DE Bryce Turner, CB MacArthur Perry III.
NOTEWORTHY: Slaughter is on the edge of hosting a playoff game, and a win against Beekman helps that possibility. … Jenkins connected with Hayman for a 67-yard touchdown last week.
Church Academy at East Feliciana
7 p.m. at EFHS Middle School-Clinton
RECORDS: The Church Academy 0-6, 0-2 in District 8-2A; East Feliciana 1-5, 0-2
LAST WEEK: TCA lost to Episcopal 33-6; East Feliciana lost to Dunham 47-6
PLAYERS TO WATCH: CHURCH ACADEMY: QB/TE/LB Caleb Kibodi, RB/LB Andre Haynes, WR/DB Christian Williams; EAST FELICIANA: QB Caleb Anderson, RB DeAndre Patin, OL/DL Cordarius Wright.
NOTEWORTHY: This begins a home stretch for East Feliciana, whose next three out of four games are at home. ... EFHS' Anderson is the son of Tigers coach Cedric Anderson. ... Kobodi's brother, Jacob, is a running back at Texas A&M.
Delcambre at Ascension Christian
7 p.m. at ACH-Gonzales
RECORDS: Delcambre 1-5; Ascension Christian 4-2
LAST WEEK: Delcambre lost to Franklin 40-16; Ascension Christian beat St. Martin’s 49-35
PLAYERS TO WATCH: DELCAMBRE: WR Katom Miguez, TE Tylar Curry, DB Nathan Picard; ASCENSION CHRISTIAN: QB Zach Diez, WR Tyler Cambre, WR/DB Nathan Bledsoe.
NOTEWORTHY: Delcambre has one win in the last two years. … Ascension Christian’s Diez and Cambre connected on eight passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns last week.
Dunham vs. Capitol
7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium
RECORDS: Dunham 6-0 3-0 in District 8-2A; Friendship Capitol 4-2, 1-2
LAST WEEK: Dunham beat East Feliciana 47-6; Capitol beat Northeast 52-20
PLAYERS TO WATCH: DUNHAM: WR Nick Cambias, LB Cobin Leindecker, DB Ty Spurlock; CAPITOL: WR Colby Belzar, DE Zarion Anderson, FS LaRay Shelton.
NOTEWORTHY: Capitol broke a two-game losing streak with a win last week, but it has to figure out how to stop Dunham’s Derek Stingley — a top player in the class of 2019 and an LSU commitment.
St. Charles vs. Donaldsonville
7 p.m. at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville
RECORDS: St. Charles Catholic 3-3, 1-0 in District 10-3A; Donaldsonville 3-3, 0-1
LAST WEEK: St. Charles beat Haynes Academy 54-7; Donaldsonville lost to St. James 22-0
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ST. CHARLES: RB Keenan Gauff, DL Mason Narcisse; DONALDSONVILLE: DE Terrell Brown, NT Rashad Landry, LB Devon Turner.
NOTEWORTHY: Donaldsonville quarterback Treyveon Brown has 434 yards passing and five touchdowns. ... SCC ran for 352 yards last week. ... Narcisse recovered a fumble to set up one St. Charles score.
St. James at Haynes Academy
7 p.m. at Haynes Academy-Metairie
RECORDS: St. James 4-2, 1-0 in District 10-3A; Haynes Academy 1-4, 0-1
LAST WEEK: St. James beat Donaldsonville 22-0; Haynes lost to St. Charles Catholic 54-7
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ST. JAMES: QB Shamar Smith, OL/DL Rahlik Fleming, LB Arum Joseph; HAYNES: DL Hussain Ridha.
NOTEWORTHY: Smith has 10 touchdowns passing and rushing and also has 649 yards rushing.
St. John at White Castle
7 p.m. at WCHS
RECORDS: St. John 3-3, 0-1 in District 6-1A; White Castle 2-4, 0-1
LAST WEEK: St. John lost to Southern Lab 69-19; White Castle lost to Kentwood 48-6
PLAYERS TO WATCH: ST. JOHN: QB Adam Blanchard, WR Justin Rivet, WR Pete Anderson; WHITE CASTLE: QB/RB/LB Javier Batiste, WR/DB Unique Young, DB Barry Richard.
NOTEWORTHY: Blanchard has thrown for 1,565 yards and 21 touchdowns in six games to lead St. John, which snapped a 20-game losing streak earlier this year. ... Key District 6-1A game for both teams.
Springfield at St. Helena
7 p.m. at St. Helena Career & College Academy-Greensburg
RECORDS: Springfield 3-3; St. Helena 5-1
LAST WEEK: Springfield beat Pope John Paul II 34-14; St. Helena beat St. Thomas Aquinas 41-7
PLAYERS TO WATCH: SPRINGFIELD: RB/LB John’L Fryson; ST. HELENA: QB Deshon Singleton, RB Corey LeBlanc, LB Darrien Pea.
NOTEWORTHY: Game is a District 10-2A opener. … St. Helena’s Pea had 10 tackles and a pass breakup last week. ... LeBlanc has 860 yards rushing and 14 TDs. ... Fryson ran for 378 yards in a win over Ascension Christian earlier this year.
Sumner at Albany
7 p.m. at AHS
RECORDS: Jewel Sumner 3-3, 0-1 in District 7-3A; Albany 5-1, 0-1
LAST WEEK: Sumner lost to Hannan 13-6; Albany lost to Bogalusa 48-14
PLAYERS TO WATCH: SUMNER: DE Cam Lee, DE Miquiel Shields, LB Jake Fowler; ALBANY: RB Justin Parrish, TE/LB Tyler Bates, OL/DL Pierce Ziebarth.
NOTEWORTHY: Lee, Shields and Fowler anchor a dominant front seven for Sumner. … Parrish has run for more than 100 yards in six straight games.
University at Glen Oaks
7 p.m. at GOHS
RECORDS: University 6-0, 2-0 in District 6-3A; Glen Oaks 0-6, 0-3
LAST WEEK: University beat Brusly 51-14; Glen Oaks lost to West Feliciana 47-8
PLAYERS TO WATCH: UNIVERSITY: WR Thomas Teepel, OL Solomon Miles, LB Gideon Cuellar; GLEN OAKS: QB/DB Demonte Upkins, RB/LB Jaylon Kinchen, DT/OL Kendrick Jackson.
NOTEWORTHY: University’s Mike Hollins has 885 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns. ... UHS is ranked 18th nationally by MaxPreps.
Westminster vs. Catholic-PC
7 p.m. at NRG Field-New Roads
RECORDS: Westminster Christian 1-5, 0-1 in District 5-1A; Catholic-PC 5-1, 2-0
LAST WEEK: Westminster won by forfeit over Ridgewood; Catholic-PC beat Loreauville 58-6
PLAYERS TO WATCH: WESTMINSTER: RB/LB Jacob LeJeune, LB/FB Shawn Woods; CATHOLIC: RB/LB Nick Carriere, DL Brandon Riddle, LB Brock Bullara.
NOTEWORTHY: Catholic is No. 5 in the Division IV power rankings. ... The Hornets' run-oriented attack is led by Collin Grezaffi, who has 797 yards rushing and 12 TDs.