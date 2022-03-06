I hate it when people try to label big games with catchy titles like “Instant Classic” or “One for the Ages.”
Some performances transcend cute labels. One word — amazing — describes Ponchatoula’s 80-79 double-overtime win over Parkway Saturday night.
We expect the best when it comes to title games in the LHSAA’s top class, 5A. The Green Wave and Panthers did not disappoint in the final game of the Ochsner/LHSAA Nonselect Girls Basketball tournament.
It looked like No. 2 seed Parkway would win its first LHSAA title as the fourth-quarter clock ticked away. Parkway led by five points.
Little did the crowd of approximately 3,000 know, but the best was yet to come. What unfolded in the final seconds is the stuff legends are made of.
Tulane signee Jaylee Womack launched a long 3-pointer over Parkway star Mikaylah Williams from the top of the key with four seconds to play.
Womack, who finished with 32 points, had not made a 3-pointer all night. The shot arced over Williams and found nothing but net to tie the game at 62-62. It reminded me of Christian Laettner’s shot that beat Kentucky in the NCAA tourney in 1992.
Of course, this one was not over. Overtimes are bonus basketball. We got a double bonus. There were missed shots and turnovers, but the sheer intensity and willpower both teams displayed was electrifying.
Chloe Larry scored 28 points after halftime, including two free throws for Parkway that forced a second OT. Williams, the nation’s top recruit for 2023, gave Parkway a 79-78 lead by sinking s 3-pointer with 25 seconds to go in the second OT.
Williams finished with 23 points. But Womack finished the game off nine seconds later with a jumper. It was the sixth lead change in the four-minute second overtime. Williams got off one last shot that was off the mark.
Ponchatoula won. There may never be another quite like it. I settle for other great ones.
Full circle for Sample … and more?
One of the games I wish I had seen was Scotlandville’s 62-58 win over John Curtis in the Division I boys final in Lafayette Saturday night.
The Hornets’ string of 13 straight title-game appearances started in Lafayette in 2010 and things came full circle for coach Carlos Sample with the win.
It was the eighth title for Sample over the 13-year span and Scotlandville’s first title-game win in Lafayette. The other seven were won in Ruston, Monroe, Lake Charles and the Scotlandville gym.
Sample mentioned stepping away from coaching during Saturday’s post-game press conference. He told me Sunday, he plans to take some time off and ponder the future.
About four years ago, I wrote that Sample and Madison Prep’s Jeff Jones are Baton Rouge’s standard-bearers as boys basketball coaches. It is still true.
Selfishly, I want Sample to continue coaching. I am sure his players feel the same way. His legacy is established, regardless.
Mourning Ben Guidry
Coaches, players and former players are mourning the death of local softball coach Ben Guidry, who produced hundreds of top high school players and college players through his Louisiana Patriots’ summer softball program.
2022 Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame inductee Courtney Blades Rogers was among Guidry’s pupils. There would not be enough space to list all the others. Guidry also tutored many area coaches.
Milestone mark
Zachary’s Rhen Langley won the 3,200 meters at West Feliciana’s Saints Invitational in 9 minutes, 14.5 seconds on Friday.
WFHS coach Nick Smith said it is the second-fastest 3,200 by a Louisiana boy on a Louisiana track.