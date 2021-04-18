The 32-team Louisiana High School Bowling Association boys/co-ed playoffs begin the first of two days of competition Monday in Houma at Creole Lanes.
The bottom part of the bracket will bowl Monday with two teams surviving three matches to advance to the state semifinals on April 26 at Premier Lanes in Gonzales.
Much of the focus has been on the upper bracket which features No. 1 seed undefeated Catholic High of Baton Rouge and the No. 5 seed, the four-time state champions from Brother Martin. Those matches will take place Tuesday at AMF Lanes in Kenner.
This is the first state championship since 2019 as last year’s season was canceled by the LHSAA right before the playoffs were to begin because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Monday’s schedule at Creole will have four first-round matches at 9 a.m.: No. 14 C. E. Byrd (Shreveport) versus No. 19 Acadiana, No. 11 David Thibodaux (Lafayette) versus No. 22 Loranger, No. 10 Denham Springs versus No. 23 Rummel and, No. 15 St. Paul’s versus No. 18 South Terrebonne. At 11 a.m., the other first round matches features the No. 2 seed Central Lafourche on its home lanes against No. 31 Baton Rouge High. Also, No. 3 Teurlings Catholic meets No. 30 Patrick Taylor, No. 6 East Ascension faces 27 Kinder and No. 7 Central of Baton Rouge takes on 26 St. Thomas More.
The second round in this bracket bowls at 1:30 p.m. with the quarterfinals at 3:30 p.m. The same time schedule is set for Tuesday in Kenner.
East Ascension and Central are 11-1 this year and are on different sides of the lower bracket so they could get through to the semifinals, but Central would have to possibly face the second seed Central Lafourche in the quarterfinalss. The Trojans were 12-0 this year and led by Andrew Levron with a 217 average. No. 3 seed Teurlings Catholic is 11-1 but without the strong averages of some of the other teams.
Andrew Coward leads Central with a 201 average, while East Ascension is topped by Hannah Grather on this co-ed team at 192.
Limited fans will be allowed for the playoffs this year based on capacity limits.
The girls will bowl their first two rounds Wednesday at All-Star Lanes in Baton Rouge.