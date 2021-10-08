In a 7-0 game with a little over three minutes left in the third quarter, a botched snap that was recovered in the end zone started a rout for University Lab.
The Cubs recovered the Brusly mistake for a score that triggered 28 unanswered points for U-High (6-0, 3-0) in a four-minute span on the way to a 42-6 victory Friday night in Brusly.
How it was won
Brusly (5-1, 4-1) controlled the time of possession in the first quarter thanks to a 14-play drive after U-High went three-and-out. The Panthers drove the ball inside the Cubs' 10 before an interception ended the drive.
Derrick Graham’s 4-yard run with 6:15 left in the second quarter was the game’s only score in the first half.
The Cubs recovered the bad snap on the Brusly punt in the end zone to make the score 14-0 with 3:31 left in the third quarter.
Blake Abney connected with Austin Ausberry down the sideline for a 36-yard touchdown. U-High recovered the ensuing kickoff, and 43 seconds later Brian Beck Jr. scored on a 25-yard run to end the third quarter.
Twenty-six seconds into the fourth, U-High was celebrating another score, this one on Holden Fox’s 24-yard interception return for a touchdown to make the score 35-0.
Ryder Rabalais scored on a 1-yard run late for Brusly. Beck capped his night with a 41-yard touchdown run.
Player of the game
Brian Beck Jr., U-High: The Cubs had trouble running the ball on Brusly in the first half, but they got things going in the second half. Beck rushed 11 times for 109 yards and two touchdowns.
They said it
U-High coach Andy Martin: "We just kept shooting ourselves in the foot. We’d seem to have a good drive then we’ll get a penalty here or there. Then all of a sudden, we were coming after them really hard and they over-snapped the punter and from that point on the defense really took over. I thought the defense played outstanding all night long. To put points on the board defensively, it was a good job by them."
Brusly coach Hoff Schooler: "We handed them a football game. We’re playing the game we want to play. We’re in the ball game. Got a special teams play, give them a score. Up until that point, it’s 7-0, we’re doing what we want to do offensively. We’re doing what we wanted to do defensively. It was exactly what we said. They had to get a big play to score. We have to find a way to understand in these big games like this, things like that are going to happen. How you respond to that adversity is going to be the difference between winning and losing these ball games."
Notable
Abney spread the ball around to eight different receivers, resulting in 183 yards passing with a score.
Brusly’s four turnovers Friday were more than the team had in the first five games combined (3).