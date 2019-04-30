Brayden Seguin grew up playing golf, but never took it too seriously until he decided to trade his baseball bat for a set of golf clubs three years ago.
The move paid off in a big way for the Catholic High senior, who fired a second straight round of 3-under-par 69 to claim the Division I individual title on the final day of the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Golf Championships Tuesday on courses in the Lafayette area.
“This really means the world … everything,” Seguin said. “I mean, three years ago I was a freshman baseball player and not thinking much about golf. Since then, I’ve focused and put a lot of time into golf. The time I put in showed.”
Seguin carded six birdies on The Wetlands course and edged first-round leader Quinn Garcia of St. Paul’s by one stroke 138 to 139.
Zachary High of Division I and Division II Episcopal claimed runners-up girls team finishes in their tourney played at Les Vieux Chenes in Cade.
“The biggest thing for me was putting,” Seguin said. “When I got the ball on the green it was able to make my putts. Because the course was side, I just tried to hit down middle and then get to the green.”
The Bears placed fourth in the Division I team standings at 604. Shreveport’s C.E. Byrd won with a 595 score.
Episcopal golf coach Randy Richard offered the perfect footnote for girls competition — “You know, it’s never a bad thing when you get to bring home some hardware,” Richard said.
Riely Heaslip finished third with a two-day total of 156 to lead the Episcopal girls, who finished at 324 in Division II, eight strokes behind champion Academy of Sacred Heart-New Orleans at 316.
Like Episcopal, Zachary also held a first-round lead. But windy conditions made the going extremely tough. C.E. Byrd carded a 167 score, seven shots better than the Broncos on the final day and edged Zachary 342 to 337 in Division I.
“I am very proud of the girls,” Zachary coach Kenny Langlois said. “This was a second year here and they improved so much.”
Zachary’s Kylie O’Brien was one of three golfers who tied for third with a final tally of 160. St. Louis Catholic’s McKenzie LeDuff finished with a 157 to place first overall.
Meanwhile, freshman Boyd Owens of the Episcopal boys squad tied for second among Division III finishers also at The Wetlands with a two-day score of 145. University finished third behind 629, behind Ascension Episcopal (606) and Loyola Prep (625).
Ryan Dupuy of Dunham (147) and U-High’s Clayton Brown (150) finished fourth and fifth, respectively, on the Division III boys leaderboard.