Matchups, player combinations and a list of top players are among the things that make all-star basketball games intriguing. One other factor sets Saturday's LHSCA All-Star boys basketball game apart.
The three East squad coaches — Chris Beckman Sr. of Episcopal, Madison Prep’s Jeff Jones and Charles Smith of Peabody — have a combined total of 2,188 victories.
Smith is Louisiana’s all-time wins leader with 1,113 and has won eight LHSAA titles. Beckman has 694 wins at Episcopal, while Madison Prep’s Jones has 381 wins and eight LHSAA titles.
“I look forward to spending time with them,” said Beckman, who is the East head coach. “All-Star games are a great experience for the players. But they are also great for the coaches. We get to talk and share ideas. “There is always something you can learn as a coach. Who knows? Maybe some of their success will rub off on me and then I’ll win a (state) title.”
LHSCA all-star action begins with the East-West girls game at 1 p.m. at Louisiana Christian University in Pineville. The East-West boys game follows at about 3 p.m.
The 2020 LHSCA games were canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic. A year ago, players came arrived Saturday morning for a pregame meeting in advance of the games.
That 2021 plan is in place again. Teams play two 20-minute halves. The squads are divided into three units that play five minutes each per half. Coaches can insert any lineup they like for the final five minutes of each half.
“The biggest thing you want to do is get the substitution pattern right and set the groups that play together,” Beckman said. “Most of these kids know each other and some of them have played together before on their high school team or an AAU team. That should help.
“Obviously, you would rather have a practice with them, but that is not possible right now. More than anything, you want them to enjoy the experience and have a chance to show off their skills.”
Local players scheduled to compete for the East squad include Zachary’s Jalen Bolden, Percy Daniels of Madison Prep, John-Paul Ricks of Jehovah-Jireh, Episcopal’s Stewart Bonnecaze, Jacob Wilson of Liberty and Walker’s Donald Butler.
Jordan Brooks of Port Allen and Donaldsonville’s Troy Cole are set to play for the West squad. Baker’s Jordan Harris, Ceara Myers of Liberty and Madison Prep's Allasia Washington are on the girls East squad.
Griffith, Dixon inducted
Former St. Augustine coach Bernard Griffith and the late Kenneth Dixon of Ellender are the LHSBCA Hall of Fame inductees who will be honored at the event.
Griffith’s 1995 St. Augustine team won a national title. He won three LHSAA titles, had four runner-up finishes and compiled 491 wins. Griffith’s teams won 13 Catholic League titles and made the LHSAA’s state tourney eight times.
Dixon led the Ellender girls to five LHSAA championships, more than 30 players sign college scholarships.