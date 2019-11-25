ZACHARY — The early season basketball landscape is packed with teams that lose their composure, a double-digit lead and ultimately, a game. McKinley High was not one of them Monday night.
Through some ups and downs, Rutgers signee Erica Lafayette helped the third-seeded Panthers claim a 48-43 victory over No. 2 Zachary in the first of two semifinals at the East Baton Rouge Parish Girls Basketball tournament.
“When the game got closer and I wasn’t making free throws, my teammates stayed with me and picked me up,” Lafayette said. “I think we played with a lot of energy and when we needed to at the end, we made some plays.”
With the victory, McKinley (4-0) advances to play top-seeded Lee (4-0) in the title game that concludes the four-day tournament. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Zachary High gym. Lee, the defending Division II select champion, beat fourth-seeded Baker 85-28 in the other semifinal.
Lafayette finished with a game-high 22 points. Post player Kenyal Perry added 13 for the winners. Skye Allen led Zachary (2-1) with 11 points. Diamond Hunter led five double figures scorers for Lee with 20 points.
MCKINLEY 48, ZACHARY 33: The Panthers led 33-23 with 3:05 remaining. Zachary then went on a 7-0 run that included two free throws each by Osha Cummings and Kursten Green.
McKinley pulled the ball out, forcing Zachary to foul. Lafayette missed four straight free throws during the ZHS surge. She also committed a foul that led to Cummings’ two free throws that made it 43-40 with 1:42 remaining.
In the final minute, Lafayette drained four straight free throws that helped the Panthers extend their lead.
“The good thing about having a veteran group is this — when we needed to execute we found a way to win,” first-year McKinley coach Temeka Johnson said. “We have got to give credit to Zachary. They really pushed us. They stayed in the game and coach (Tami McClure) did a great job keeping her team going after us. They challenged me. I did not know I could scream as much as I did tonight.”
LEE 85, BAKER 28: The Patriots raced out to a 17-3 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Hunter, a Sam Houston signee, scored 12 of her points in the first half.
Lee did not live by a one-player offense. Point guard Iviona Hatch added 18 points and 10 assists. Aniya LaGarde had 15 points, followed by Brianna Miles with 11 and Paige Webb, who scored 10. Taliyan Harper finished 13 for Baker (4-1)
“I’m not sure my young ones were quite ready for that,” Baker coach Charles Harris said. “Lee played like a team that won a state championship last year.”
Lee coach Valencia Wilson was pleased with her team’s effort.
“We executed just about everything we wanted to do,” Wilson said. “Baker is a good team and has a phenomenal point guard in Jordan (Harris), but our press gave her and their other players trouble.”
Hatch added, “I am all about making sure my teammates are involved. I feel like all did that tonight.”