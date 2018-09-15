LAFAYETTE — Third-ranked St. Thomas More raced out to a 21-0 lead and never looked back on the way to a 59-28 victory over No. 6 Plaquemine in a nondistrict Class 4A game played Friday night at STM.
Caleb Holstein completed 26 of 37 passes for 366 yards and four touchdowns to help power the Cougars (3-0). William Cryer added 127 rushing yards on 16 carries and scored a TD. Deion Senegal caught 10 passes for 165 yards and one TD.
Melvin McClay finished with a game-high 139 yards rushing on 16 carries and scored one TD to lead Plaquemine (2-1). Herb Thomas ran for two TDs. He passed for 112 yards and another score for the Green Devils.
DONALDSONVILLE 32, PORT ALLEN 0: In Donaldsonville, the host Tigers (2-1) found ways to score on offense and defense. Jeffery Johnson recovered a PAHS fumble in the end zone for one TD.
Raeland Johnson ran for 81 yards on 15 carries with a TD. Treyvon Brown completed 9 of 13 passes for 140 yards and another score to help DHS to its second straight win. Edward Wilson ran for 55 yards on 18 carries for Port Allen (0-3).
ST. HELENA 39, V ARNADO 0: In Varnado, Corey LeBlanc ran for 160 yards on 13 carries and scored three TDs to lead the Hawks (2-1). Deshon Singleton completed 7 of 10 passes for 109 yards and a TD.
Matthew Claiborne was a multi-purpose threat for SHCCA. He completed 2 of 4 passes for 60 yards and a TD, had 32 yards rushing and another TD and also caught three passes for 38 yards.
McKINLEY 16, BAKER 14: Jonathan Palmer hauled in a 60-yard TD pass from Jordan Joseph in the final quarter to give Class 5A McKinley (1-2) its first win of the year.
CAPITOL 36, EAST IBERVILLE 19: Diyon Woods had 139 yards receiving and three TDs to help Class 2A Friendship Capitol (3-0) remain unbeaten with a win over 1A EIHS (2-1) Thursday night at Memorial Stadium.
Colby Tucker passed for 145 yards and three TDs for the Lions. Linebacker Keishaun Taylor finished with 12 total tackles to pace the Capitol defense. Zarion Anderson had 10 total tackles with two sacks and a fumble recovery.