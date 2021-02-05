Boys basketball
Central 67, Denham Springs 41
Central 11 26 16 14-67
Denham Springs 6 11 14 10-41
SCORING: CENTRAL: Nah’Landri Stinson 17, Malik Hillard 16, Rylan Walker 15, Cameron Young 6, Ethaniel Rizan 4, Malachi James 3, Juan Banks 3, Gage Evans 2, Tommy Zhang 1; DENHAM SPRINGS: Jordan Reams 12, Elijah Gilmore 8, Nick Cosby 8, Jabarry Fortenberry 8, Mike Rodriquez 3, Stephen Baker 2.
3-POINT GOALS: Central 2 (James, Banks). Denham Springs 4 (Reams 2, Gilmore, Cosby).
Records: Central 15-4, 1-0 in District 4-5A. Denham Springs 13-14, 0-2.
Family Christian 62, Capitol 56
Capitol 20 11 16 9-56
Family Christian 13 15 15 19-62
SCORING: CAPITOL: Malik Keller 18, Jacoby Bellazar 13, Jerrill Addison 6, Jeremiah Morgan 6, Omarion Hawkins 4, Ely’Jah Olden 2, Jeremiah Minor 2, Jaire Winters 2, D’merius Jackson 1, Kendriel Howard 1; FAMILY CHRISTIAN: AJ Mercer 29, Bryson Martin 15, Tyler Flugence 9, Chance Martin 5, Tim Carmel 4
3-POINT GOALS: Capitol: 2 (Bellazar 2); Family Christian: 4 (Mercer 3, Flugence)
Records: Capitol 9-11; Family Christian 24-12
Liberty 78, Istrouma 60
Liberty 20 20 23 15-78
Istrouma 18 13 11 18-60
SCORING: LIBERTY: C. Newman 18, M. Moore 16, D. Weber 11, K. Reason 10, J. Ayo 9, E. Matoya 4, E. Kornbacker 4, M. Miles 4, J. Taylor 2; ISTROUMA: D. Brown 19, C. Varnett 15, B. Chapman 6, M. Bland 11, J. Taylor 5, G. Young 2, L. Brady 2
3-POINT GOALS: Liberty: 10 (Newman 4, Ayo 3, Weber 2, Reason); Istrouma: 4 (Varnett 2, Bland 2)
Records: Liberty 17-6; Istrouma 5-22
McKinley 51, Woodlawn 39
Woodlawn 9 12 9 9-39
McKinley 14 15 11 11-51
SCORING: WOODLAWN: Bryan Sledge 14, Ja’Viya Williams 9, Rickie Collins 12, Kyle Jones, 3, Devon Haymond 1; McKINLEY: Julian Watson 14, Jaylen Bowman 7, Stanley Morris 6, Delon Beauchamp 5, Jaylen Washington 3, Donald Gaines 10, Amiyan Blair 6.
3-POINT GOALS: McKINLEY 3 ( Watson 2, Washington)
Records: Woodlawn 16-5; McKinley 13-4.
Scotlandville 67, Walker 61
Walker 17 15 7 22-61
Scotlandville 19 9 17 22-67
SCORING: WALKER: Warren Young Jr. 23, Gavin Harris 16, Ja’Cory Thomas 10, Donald Butler 8, Kedrick Brown 4; SCOTLANDVILLE: Emareyon McDonald 17, John Hubbard 12, Zaheem Jackson 11, Rayvon Smith 10, C’zavian Teasett 5, Cody Fleming 2.
3-POINT GOALS: Walker 5 (Young 3, Harris 2); Scotlandville 7 (McDonald 3, Smith 2, Teasett 1, Jackson 1).
Records: Scotlandville 20-3; Walker 14-7
White Castle 75, St. John 34
St. John 5 9 10 10-34
White Castle 18 16 26 15-75
SCORING: ST. JOHN: J. Schlatre 13, G. Martin 9, J. Bueche 4, J. Daigle 3, D. Dupont 3, R. Clouatre 2; WHITE CASTLE: K. Martin 13, J. Washington 13, K. Landry 11, H. Young 9, J. Riley 6, J. Villia 6, O. Carter 4, D. Pierce 4, J. Green 4, R. Jackson 2, K. Gales 2, J. Allen 1
3-POINT GOALS: ST. JOHN 2 (Daigle, Dupont); WHITE CASTLE 9 (Young 3, Martin 3, Washington 2, Landry)
Records: White Castle 16-7
Zachary 83, Live Oak 49
Live Oak 9 15 12 14-49
Zachary 18 16 19 30-83
SCORING: LIVE OAK: Justin Morris 16, CJ Davis 16, Baylor Wells 6, TJ McGee 6, Josh Watson 2; ZACHARY: Brandon Rodgers 31, Jaylen Bolden 15, Jordan DeCuir 13, Jeremiah Fisher 7, Connery Jackson 5, Michael Quiett 5, Michael Hills 4, Kyrie Davis 2, Gerren Hay 1
3-POINT GOALS: ZACHARY 11 (Rodgers 6, DeCuir 3, Fisher, Bolden)
Records: Zachary 19-5
JUNIOR VARSITY: Zachary 56, Live Oak 28
Girls basketball
East St. John 72, East Feliciana 51
East St. John 19 12 22 17-72
East Feliciana 13 9 23 11-51
SCORING: EAST ST. JOHN: K. Harris 19, J. Bowser 16, A. Rids 13, J. Victor 7, R. Fairgood 6, D. Taylor 6, T. Landry 3; EAST FELICIANA: T. Green 28, J. Dunn 8, T. Martin 7, F. Dunn 4, D. Brooks 5, R. London 2
3-POINT GOALS: EAST ST. JOHN 4 (Harris, Victor, Taylor, Landry); EAST FELICIANA 3 (Green 2, Brooks)
White Castle 52, St. John 44
St. John 8 16 3 17-44
White Castle 8 17 14 13-52
SCORING: ST. JOHN: J’Nyria Kelly 19, Kaitlyn Glaser 15, Isabella LoBue 10; WHITE CASTLE: Cambrieon Link 21, Karea Gales 11, Ja’laya Dorsey 7, Shiquita Williams 6, Aaliyaa Young 5, Kennidy Jones 2.
3-POINT GOALS: St. John: 4 (Glaser 3, LoBue; White Castle: 7 (Link 3, Gales 3, Young)
Girls soccer
Walker 2, Acadiana 1
Goals: Walker: Shelby Wallace, Faith Walton
Goalkeepers: Elie Stemper 8 saves
Boys soccer playoffs
Live Oak 8, Sam Houston 4
Goals: LIVE OAK: Jack Earle, Matthew Earle, Jack Earle
Goalkeepers: LIVE OAK: 3 saves; SAM HOUSTON: 2 saves