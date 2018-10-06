It was more of the same for top-ranked University High Friday night.
The Cubs (6-0) used senior running back Mike Hollins to again set the tone in a 51-14 victory over Brusly High in District 6-3A action at UHS’ Gill Stadium.
Hollins ran for 152 yards and four touchdowns on just 10 carries, including scoring runs of 60 and 32 yards for the Class 3A Cubs. Hollins was not the only playmaker for U-High. Christian Harris returned a punt 72 yards for a TD and also caught for a 53-yard scoring pass.
John Gordon McKernan completed 8 of 12 passes for 100 yards and two TDs as the Cubs scored 28 first-quarter points. Brusly (3-3, 0-3) has lost three straight games.
DENHAM SPRINGS 63, FERRIDAY 20: In Denham Springs, Luke Lunsford tossed six TD passes, leading the Class 5A Yellow Jackets to a convincing win over 2A Ferriday.
Lunsford completed 18 of 25 passes for 397 yards. DJ Williams and Brycen Longley were the top targets for Lunsford. Williams caught five passes for 191 yards and three TDs. The longest covered 62 yards.
Longley had two TD receptions for DSHS, which returns to District 4-5A play next week to host seventh-ranked Zachary.
EPISCOPAL 33, THE CHURCH ACADEMY 6: In District 8-2A, the Knights (4-2, 3-0) had five players score TDs in a road win over TCA (0-6, 0-2).
Brandon Garrido provided the biggest play, scoring on an 80-yard run up the middle to open the scoring. Austin Jemison added a 54-yard run for Episcopal, which is tied in the 8-2A standings with third-ranked Dunham (6-0, 3-0).
The Knights ran for 266 yards and completed just one pass. Jordan Carral scored Church Academy’s lone TD on a 65-yard fumble return.
BOGALUSA 48, ALBANY 14: The Lumberjacks handed Albany (5-1, 0-1) its first loss of the year in a District 7-3A opener played Friday in Bogalusa.
BHS (3-3, 1-0) scored 32 straight points in the game to take control. Justin Parrish scored one of Albany’s TDs on a 15-yard run. Rhett provided two highlights for the Hornets. Wolfe intercepted a pass and later scored on a 2-yard run.
SLAUGHTER COMMUNITY CHARTER 53, NORTH CENTRAL 0: The Knights (3-3, 2-1) christened their new stadium with a District 5-1A win Friday night. Shane Duncan completed 14 of 23 passes for 283 yards and 5 TDs.
Qua Watson ran for a game-high 71 yards on just 4 carries and scored 1 TD for SCC. Demarco Goss led all receivers with 3 catches for 92 yards and 1 TD, while Watson added 5 catches for 88 yards and 3 TDs. Ketron Jones (3-75, 1 TD) also got in on the passing game for the Knights.