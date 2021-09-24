Walker’s offense has been in top gear for two straight weeks while scoring 116 points.
On Friday, Walker scored 46 points in the second and third quarters in a dominating 60-12 victory over Bastrop.
The Wildcats had big contributions from all three of their phases. Walker grabbed two interceptions that led to touchdowns and also returned a punt for a score.
Walker (2-1) got three touchdown passes from senior quarterback Hunter Bethel. He tossed scoring passes of 31 yards to Noah Cecil, 7 yards to Jarvis Patterson and 20 yards to Warren Young Jr., all in the second quarter.
How it was won
Walker’s Chandler Henry returned an interception 84 yards on the last play of the first half as Walker led 33-6 at the break.
Bethel completed 8 of 12 passes, all in the first half, for 117 yards. Warren Young Jr. had three catches for 72 yards.
Bastrop kicked off to start the third quarter, and Walker’s Jacory Thomas returned the kick 74 yards to set up a 1-yard scoring run by C.J. McClendon to put Walker up 40-6 with 11:39 left.
Walker forced a punt, and Young scored on a 53-yard punt return for a 54-6 lead.
Bastrop turned a 70-yard kickoff return into a three-play, 21-yard drive. Tyzavion Meniweather scored on a 3-yard run with 5:41 left to cut the deficit to 54-12.
McClendon completed the scoring with a 54-yard run in the fourth quarter. McClendon rushed eight times for 101 yards.
Rayshaun Simmons opened the scoring with a 5-yard run for Walker with 6:31 left in the first quarter.
Carson Rocker had a two-point conversion run and scored on a 15-yard interception return in the third quarter.
Bastrop (1-3) was led by receiver Jumarcus Johnson, who grabbed seven catches for 90 yards. Meniweather led the Rams with 62 yards rushing on 12 tries. Simmons and E’Sean Elphage each had 31 yards rushing for the Wildcats.
Players of the game
Hunter Bethel, Walker: Bethel threw TDs to three different players.