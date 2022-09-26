Like it or not, we live in a world of extremes these days. You see it in politics, business, entertainment, life in general and sports.
Yes, even high school sports.
The juxtaposition of what happened at a pair of Week 4 football games has left an indelible mark on me. It should be the same for any of us who love high school sports.
Scrolling social media early Friday morning, I found the story about two linemen, one from Madison Prep and the other from Parkview Baptist. At one point during the game, Madison Prep’s Taron Cage told his opponent, Cohen Carmouche, he wanted to take a picture with him afterward. They did and it was a powerful, positive human moment.
And then Friday, apparently emotions and aggression became overpowering, which led to a large fight at the Northside-McKinley game.
Coaches, officials, administrators, game management and law enforcement were praised for their work to restore order. But the game could not go on because of the scope of the fight. LHSAA sanctions are pending.
Once again, social media has been active … more on that later. My question is why, as in why the extremes?
The easy go-to is that Parkview is a private school and Madison Prep is a charter school. Those schools are better and supposed to be more disciplined than two inner-city public schools from different cities, some would say.
Are they really? Or are we too comfortable throwing inner-city school stereotypes around?
Comparisons like that and things I saw on social media such as, “Stuff like this happens all the time. Good thing nobody had a gun,” erode the fiber of what high school sports, and education, are supposed to be about.
When I spoke Saturday morning with LHSAA assistant executive director Lee Sanders, he was collecting data from schools and officials on more than just the Northside-McKinley game.
Any given week, fights happen at football games across the state. Most involve just a couple of players.
One happened at the end of the Week 2 game between John Curtis and Zachary. Two of Louisiana’s football bluebloods. Disciplinary action by the LHSAA and both schools followed.
There are reasons why the LHSAA penalizes players for fighting and leaving the bench to take part in a fight.
By nature, football is a sport of aggression. A situation can go from competitive to combative in seconds — I have seen it.
Teaching players to control their emotions and impulses while also playing with aggression is one of the toughest tasks there is. With teenagers who are learning to balance a range of emotions, I contend it is even harder.
There are no easy answers, but we need to find some if we continue to say the ultimate goal of high school sports is to prepare teens for life after high school.
Some altercations are spur of the moment. Others simmer for 48 minutes.
Should trash-talking be banned? Should teams hold drills at practice that emulate what not to do when a fight breaks out?
Yes, suggestions are nice. But action is needed.