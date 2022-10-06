An injury was supposed to keep Zachary High quarterback Eli Holstein on the sideline for the Broncos' District 4-5A showdown with Woodlawn, a game that's televised by ESPNU at 7 p.m. Thursday.
But the Alabama commitment was in full gear warming up with two other quarterbacks once the Broncos took the field before kickoff at Woodlawn.
Holstein injured his non-throwing shoulder in a Week 3 loss to St. Augustine and was projected to miss 4 to 6 weeks. That timeline was supposed to have kept Holstein out of Thursday's showdown with Woodlawn quarterback Rickie Collins, an LSU commitment.
Before the injury, Holstein had passed for 515 yards and seven TDs. He completed 38 of 62 passes without an interception.