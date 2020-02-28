WALKER — LSU basketball signee Jalen Cook’s 38 points paced No. 9 Walker (22-7) in an 80-53 win over No. 24 Central Lafourche in the first round of the boys Class 5A playoffs Friday.
Walker opened on a 17-2 run, with Cook scoring 11 points in that span, and led 29-6 over Central Lafourche (17-14) at the end of the first quarter. In the second quarter, Central Lafourche cut into Walker’s lead behind Alex Sanders' 10 points, but Walker still led 40-22 going into halftime.
Central Lafourche rallied out of halftime and outscored Walker 14-8 to open the third quarter, but Cook and the Wildcats, who were struggling to deal with Central Lafourche’s defensive pressure, responded with a huge run. Cook hit a pull-up 3-pointer before dribbling through the defense for a layup to push the lead to 53-36.
On the next trip down, Cook once again made a 3-pointer to give Walker a 20-point lead.
Walkercoach Anthony Schiro said he’s been blessed to have a player of Cook’s caliber the past four years, and anytime the Wildcats need a big shot, Cook seems to come up with it.
“It don’t come by accident,” Schiro said. “He’s in here all the time; he’s in the gym working extra. He’s shooting extra shots always. We’re going to miss him when he’s gone. Like I said that’s the type of player he is, and he is on a mission right now. He knows it’s his last run through the playoffs, so it’s great to have a guy like that.”
Brian Thomas’ fast-break dunk finished off the third quarter and an 11-2 run for Walker. Thomas finished with 13 points, and teammate Donald Butler had 15 points.
Cook continued to have the hot hand in the fourth quarter, scoring seven points, and ended his night with a step-back 3-pointer. Sanders led Central Lafourche with 21 points.
“I thought we did a really good of that in the first quarter,” Schiro said. “In the second and third quarter, I thought we relaxed a little bit, but in the fourth quarter we picked it back up and took care of our business on our home floor.
“Mission accomplished right there on the first-round game — playing with intensity, playing with good defensive pressure, rebounding the basketball well. Obviously looking at the stat sheet, we shot the ball well, so that was a good first-round victory for us.”