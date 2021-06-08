How do you replace a head coach who won two straight LHSAA basketball titles? For Port Allen High, the answer was simple — hire a guy with local ties who helped another team win a title in March.
Dimario Jackson Sr., a former standout player and assistant coach for rival Brusly, has been hired as the new Pelicans’ coach. Jackson spent last season as an assistant coach for Class 5A champion Zachary.
“First of all, I am thankful for this opportunity,” Jackson said. “I want to thank coach (Derrick) Jones (former PAHS coach) for elevating this program. Now, the goal is to take this program, Port Allen High School and the community and keep going up … keep elevating to a higher level.
“I have been fortunate to learn from great coaches. I learned as a player and coach at Brusly and that continued this last year at Zachary with coach (Jonathan) McClinton. My goal was to become a head coach. I can’t wait to get started.”
The 25-year-old Jackson takes over for Jones, who resigned last month to accept the head coaching job at his alma mater, Catholic High. Jones led the Pelicans to back-to-back Class 2A titles and a runner-up finish during four seasons at West Baton Rouge Parish-based PAHS.
Jackson graduated from Brusly and 2013 and was a two-time all-state selection/all-metro selection as a point guard. At Northeast Mississippi Community College, he earned all-conference and all-America honors before finishing his career at North Alabama.
“In some ways, we went away from a traditional hiring process and spent time vetting coach Jackson to make sure he was the right fit,” PAHS principal James Jackson said. “I talked to so many people in this parish I respect who recommended him, along with coaches and administrators from Zachary.
“When we finally met, I told Dimario that I have never interviewed someone who was recommended the way he was. He knows this parish and the area. He is the right person for this job.”
Town homers for DBU
Former Zachary High and LSU Eunice outfielder River Town hit a two-run home run for Dallas Baptist in its 8-5 victory over Oregon State Monday.
Town was the leadoff batter for DBU, which advances to play Arizona in the Tuscon Super Regional later this week.
Job openings
Livonia seeks a head baseball coach. Applicants should be experienced in all phases of building a successful program. Teaching positions depend on the applicant.
Send resumes to athletic director Josh LaBorde by email to Joshua.Laborde@pcpsb.net.
• St. John of Plaquemine is looking to hire a head volleyball coach. Position can be filled by either a full-time faculty member or a certified nonfaculty coach.
Contact athletic director Cindy Prouty at (225) 687-3056 or send resumes by email to cprouty@stjohnschool.org.
Signees, etc.
Former Denham Springs softball standout Natalie Parker earned first-team All-Mississippi Community Colleges Conference honors for Hinds Community College.
Parker batted .408 and led Hinds with six home runs and 48 RBI. She also was 8-7 in the circle.
• Former Catholic-Pointe Coupee standout Nathan Carriere of Baton Rouge Community College signed with play baseball at Lamar.
Carriere hit .354 with nine home runs and 38 RBI for the Bears.