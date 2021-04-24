Jack Andre, a former Istrouma and Southeastern Louisiana University football player who coached three future LSU stars on the high school level, died earlier week in Lafayette. He was 79.
Andre started his coaching career in 1963-64 as an assistant at Lutcher and had nine head coaching stints, including one at his alma mater from 1982-83, and two each at Patterson High and Leesville.
LSU running backs Dalton Hilliard and Eddie Fuller, along with center Kevin Mawae, are among the best-known players Andre produced during a 40-year career.
Andre coached Hilliard during the first of his two stints at Patterson, leading the Lumberjacks to a Class 2A runner-up finish and a 14-1 record in 1979. He netted local and statewide Coach of the Year honors.
"Coach Andre was the person who advised me to go to LSU," Hilliard said. "He believed in me more than I believed in myself at the time. He told me to start at the top and do what you have been doing.
"I believe he would be proud of me. His teaching was about life ... being respectful, getting an education and doing something in your life for your family, not just football. Today I have a contracting company that supplies skilled labor along the Gulf coast. I think he would like that."
Andre coached Fuller and Mawae at Leesville during four-year period from 1983-86. He also worked as an assistant coach locally at Baker, East Ascension and Baton Rouge High in the 1960s.
Other head coaching stops for Andre included Lutcher (1969-71), Ponchatoula (1971-76), Jeanerette (1976-78) and Jackson High (1991-93).
At Istrouma, Andre played for legendary coaches Fuzzy Brown, Leon McGraw and Coon Porta and graduated in 1959.
District track notes
West Feliciana won both team titles at the District 7-3A track meet Thursday at Brusly High. The Saints scored 158 points to win the girls title and 152 to claim the boys crown.
Parkview Baptist’s Ariel Pedigo won four events in the girls competition — the 100 hurdles, high jump, long jump and javelin. A javelin throw of 136 feet, 2 inches was among her notable finishes. Mentorship Academy’s Barton Skylah won three middle distance/distance girls events.
Double winners Imani Coleman (200, 400 meters) and Caleb Johnson (110, 300 hurdles) helped lead WFHS to its boys team title.
Meanwhile, the Southern Lab boys and Central Private girls won the District 6-1A titles at Broadmoor. Southern Lab scored 196 points to win the boys division, while Central Private tallied 155 girls division points.
Anna Dale won the 400 meters, along with the long jump and triple jump for Central Private. Darren Morris won the long jump and 200 to help lead Southern Lab.
All-state nominations
The deadline for baseball and softball coaches to nominate players for the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s all-state teams is Tuesday, May 11.
Players nominated must be first-team all-district selections. Send full season statistics on each Baton Rouge area player you wish to nominate to Robin Fambrough rfambrough@theadvocate.com.
Prep notables
• Zachary High soccer player Jacob Agazzi is scheduled to sign with Tennesse-based Lincoln Memorial this week. Meanwhile, ZHS track athlete Kenson Tate has committed to Lamar University, after also receiving offers from McNeese and other schools.
• St. Michael track competitor Katherine Varnado had quite a week. In addition to getting accepted to the United States Naval Academy, Varnado qualified for Tuesday’s Region II-4A track meet by finishing second in the 100 hurdles and javelin.
She is the daughter of former St. Michael football coach Paul Varnado, who is now an assistant at Dutchtown.
Compiled by Robin Fambrough