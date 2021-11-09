Some coaches can never put their finger on the exact moment their team makes a leap to a higher competitive level. Episcopal volleyball coach Madeline Blanchard-Gugich can.
“We always play St. Michael to the start the season and this year we lost,” Blanchard-Gugich said. “As soon as they came off the court, I could see it. They were not happy.
“They immediately asked if we could play them again. And we did, later in a tournament. And we won that one. They have been focused and are so determined. On top of that, they like playing for each other.”
Nearly three months later, the Knights (24-6) are set to play in the Ochsner/LHSAA State Volleyball tournament for the first time since 2015.
Don’t expect the Episcopal players or their coach to refer to the Division IV quarterfinal berth as a dream come true. This EHS team has reached the intersection where potential, talent and competitive grit come together.
Seventh-seeded Episcopal meets No. 2 Notre Dame (29-9) at 4:20 p.m. Thursday at the Cajundome.
“I have definitely learned a lot about intensity and what that brings to a team,” hitter/setter Lauren Patterson said. “If it is not the most important thing in volleyball it’s the very next thing.
“We are better players. But there is definitely a lot of determination and motivation this year too.”
Blanchard-Gugich has uses that determination-laced aggression to her advantage. She placed a hoop — like a slightly smaller version of a hula hoop — on the opposite side of the court during one practice drill and challenged her hitters to put the ball in the circle.
Another drill has a more fundamental objective — simply find an open spot, any open spot, on the court.
“Each class and each team has their own identity,” Blanchard-Gugich said. “I could see the talent this group of juniors and seniors had. Their desire is what has really made the difference this year. They don’t give up on points or sets.
“They battle. That is not something every team does. It takes mental toughness and awareness of situations.”
Blanchard-Gugich also has added more film study to her team’s game-prep repertoire. They reviewed their performance in last week’s regional win over District 3 rival U-High last week.
The Knights also watched film of Notre Dame, the team that eliminated them in the regional round a year ago, along with film of themselves from a year ago.
“The way we play is just different now,” hitter Izzy Besselman said. “We don’t just try to power through teams that have these large blocks to put up against. There are other ways to win.
“We are better defensively and all around as a team. There are open spots on the court. We believe in each other and believe we can find them.”