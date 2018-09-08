Games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.

Thursday

Baton Rouge area

St. Michael (6-4A) at Dunham (7-2A)

White Castle (6-1A) at Glen Oaks (6-3A)

East Iberville (6-1A) vs. Friendship Capitol (7-2A) at Memorial Stadium

KIPP Renaissance (9-3A) vs. Ascension Catholic (6-1A) at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville

Acadiana

Iota (5-3A) at Lake Arthur (5-2A)

Ascension Episcopal (6-2A) at North Vermilion (8-3A)

Ville Platte (5-2A) at Washington-Marion (4-3A)

Franklin (6-2A) at Lafayette Christian (7-1A)

Friday

Class 5A/4A

Belaire (4-5A) at Brusly (6-3A)

Jesuit (9-5A) at Central (4-5A)

Fontainebleau 6-5A at Denham Springs (4-5A)

West Feliciana 6-3A at Live Oak (4-5A)

Scotlandville (4-5A) vs. Southern Lab (6-1A) at Baker High

Slidell (6-5A) at Walker (4-5A)

Broadmoor (5-5A) at Woodlawn (6-4A)

University (6-3A) vs. Catholic (5-5A) at Memorial Stadium

Dutchtown (5-5A) at Covington (6-5A)

East Ascension (5-5A) at Thibodaux (7-5A)

Baker (6-3A) at McKinley (5-5A)

West Jefferson (6-5A) vs. St. Amant (5-5A) at The Pit, St. Amant Middle School

Lutcher (6-4A) at Marksville (3-3A)

John Curtis (9-5A) at Parkview Baptist (6-4A)

Plaquemine (6-4A) at St. Thomas More (4-4A)

Tara (6-4A) at Slaughter Community Charter (5-1A)

Northeast (7-2A) at Livonia (5-4A)

Baton Rouge area

Mentorship (6-3A) at Sci Academy (9-3A)

Springfield (8-2A) at Albany (7-3A)

Port Allen (7-2A) vs. Donaldsonville (10-3A) at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville

St. James (10-3A) at E.D. White (7-4A)

East Feliciana (7-2A) at Kentwood (6-1A)

Country Day (11-1A) at Episcopal (7-2A)

Catholic-Pointe Coupee (5-1A) vs. St. John-Plaquemine (6-1A) at Plaquemine High

Ascension Christian (6-1A) at Houma Christian (8-1A)

East Feliciana (7-2A) at Kentwood (6-1A)

Cohen (9-3A) at The Church Academy (7-2A)

Acadiana

Carencro (4-4A) at Acadiana (3-5A)

St. Louis (4-3A) at Barbe (3-5A)

St. Martinville (5-4A) at Comeaux (3-5A)

Sam Houston (3-5A) at Iowa (4-3A)

Lafayette (3-5A) at Patterson (8-3A)

LaGrange (3-5A) at Ferriday (2-2A)

Westgate (4-4A) at New Iberia (3-5A)

Sulphur (3-5A) at Byrd (1-5A)

Lake Charles College Prep (4-3A) at Northside (4-4A)

Rayne (4-4A) at Eunice (5-3A)

Teurlings (4-4A) at Notre Dame (5-2A)

Beau Chene (5-4A) at Pine Prairie (5-3A)

Kinder (5-2A) at Breaux Bridge (5-4A)

Cecilia (5-4A) at Crowley (5-3A)

Opelousas (5-4A) at Vinton (4-2A)

Kaplan (8-3A) at Church Point (5-3A)

St. Edmund (4-1A) at Mamou (5-3A)

West St. Mary (6-2A) at Northwest (5-3A)

Port Barre (5-3A) at Opelousas Catholic (5-1A)

Jeanerette (6-2A) at Abbeville (8-3A)

Vermilion Catholic (7-1A) at Erath (8-3A)

Centerville (7-1A) at Delcambre (6-2A)

Loreauville (6-2A) at Welsh (5-2A)

Centerville (7-1A) at Delcambre (8-2A)

Gueydan (7-1A) at South Cameron (4-1A)

Westminster (5-1A) at Hanson (7-1A)

Highland Baptist (7-1A) at Grand Lake (4-1A)

Southeast

Salmen (8-4A) at Hammond (6-5A)

Northshore (6-5A) at Biloxi, Miss. (1-5A)

Ponchatoula (6-5A) at Loranger (7-3A)

St. Paul’s (6-5A) at Christian Brothers

Ellender (7-4A) at H.L. Bourgeois (7-5A)

Central Lafourche (7-5A) at South Lafourche (7-4A)

Destrehan (7-5A) at Ehret (8-5A)

East St. John (7-5A) at McDonogh 35 (10-4A)

Hahnville (7-5A) at Brother Martin (9-5A)

Terrebonne (7-5A) at Assumption (7-4A)

Morgan City (7-4A) at North Central (5-1A)

Berwick (8-3A) at South Terrebonne (7-4A)

Vandebilt (7-4A) at Shaw (9-5A)

Franklinton (8-4A) at Bogalusa (7-3A)

Pope John Paul II (8-2A) at Hannan (7-3A)

Independence (8-2A) at Jewel Sumner (7-3A)

Wilkinson County, Miss. (2-1A) at St. Charles (10-3A)

Sacred Heart-Ville Platte (5-1A) at Basile (4-1A)

Westminster (5-1A) at Hanson (7-1A)

Covenant Christian (8-1A) at Hamilton Christian (4-1A)

Ascension Christian (6-1A) at Houma Christian (8-1A)

Bonnabel (8-5A) at West St. John (8-1A)

View comments