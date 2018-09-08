Games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise listed.
Thursday
Baton Rouge area
St. Michael (6-4A) at Dunham (7-2A)
White Castle (6-1A) at Glen Oaks (6-3A)
East Iberville (6-1A) vs. Friendship Capitol (7-2A) at Memorial Stadium
KIPP Renaissance (9-3A) vs. Ascension Catholic (6-1A) at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville
Acadiana
Iota (5-3A) at Lake Arthur (5-2A)
Ascension Episcopal (6-2A) at North Vermilion (8-3A)
Ville Platte (5-2A) at Washington-Marion (4-3A)
Franklin (6-2A) at Lafayette Christian (7-1A)
Friday
Class 5A/4A
Belaire (4-5A) at Brusly (6-3A)
Jesuit (9-5A) at Central (4-5A)
Fontainebleau 6-5A at Denham Springs (4-5A)
West Feliciana 6-3A at Live Oak (4-5A)
Scotlandville (4-5A) vs. Southern Lab (6-1A) at Baker High
Slidell (6-5A) at Walker (4-5A)
Broadmoor (5-5A) at Woodlawn (6-4A)
University (6-3A) vs. Catholic (5-5A) at Memorial Stadium
Dutchtown (5-5A) at Covington (6-5A)
East Ascension (5-5A) at Thibodaux (7-5A)
Baker (6-3A) at McKinley (5-5A)
West Jefferson (6-5A) vs. St. Amant (5-5A) at The Pit, St. Amant Middle School
Lutcher (6-4A) at Marksville (3-3A)
John Curtis (9-5A) at Parkview Baptist (6-4A)
Plaquemine (6-4A) at St. Thomas More (4-4A)
Tara (6-4A) at Slaughter Community Charter (5-1A)
Northeast (7-2A) at Livonia (5-4A)
Baton Rouge area
Mentorship (6-3A) at Sci Academy (9-3A)
Springfield (8-2A) at Albany (7-3A)
Port Allen (7-2A) vs. Donaldsonville (10-3A) at Boutte Stadium-Donaldsonville
St. James (10-3A) at E.D. White (7-4A)
East Feliciana (7-2A) at Kentwood (6-1A)
Country Day (11-1A) at Episcopal (7-2A)
Catholic-Pointe Coupee (5-1A) vs. St. John-Plaquemine (6-1A) at Plaquemine High
Ascension Christian (6-1A) at Houma Christian (8-1A)
Cohen (9-3A) at The Church Academy (7-2A)
Acadiana
Carencro (4-4A) at Acadiana (3-5A)
St. Louis (4-3A) at Barbe (3-5A)
St. Martinville (5-4A) at Comeaux (3-5A)
Sam Houston (3-5A) at Iowa (4-3A)
Lafayette (3-5A) at Patterson (8-3A)
LaGrange (3-5A) at Ferriday (2-2A)
Westgate (4-4A) at New Iberia (3-5A)
Sulphur (3-5A) at Byrd (1-5A)
Lake Charles College Prep (4-3A) at Northside (4-4A)
Rayne (4-4A) at Eunice (5-3A)
Teurlings (4-4A) at Notre Dame (5-2A)
Beau Chene (5-4A) at Pine Prairie (5-3A)
Kinder (5-2A) at Breaux Bridge (5-4A)
Cecilia (5-4A) at Crowley (5-3A)
Opelousas (5-4A) at Vinton (4-2A)
Kaplan (8-3A) at Church Point (5-3A)
St. Edmund (4-1A) at Mamou (5-3A)
West St. Mary (6-2A) at Northwest (5-3A)
Port Barre (5-3A) at Opelousas Catholic (5-1A)
Jeanerette (6-2A) at Abbeville (8-3A)
Vermilion Catholic (7-1A) at Erath (8-3A)
Centerville (7-1A) at Delcambre (6-2A)
Loreauville (6-2A) at Welsh (5-2A)
Gueydan (7-1A) at South Cameron (4-1A)
Westminster (5-1A) at Hanson (7-1A)
Highland Baptist (7-1A) at Grand Lake (4-1A)
Southeast
Salmen (8-4A) at Hammond (6-5A)
Northshore (6-5A) at Biloxi, Miss. (1-5A)
Ponchatoula (6-5A) at Loranger (7-3A)
St. Paul’s (6-5A) at Christian Brothers
Ellender (7-4A) at H.L. Bourgeois (7-5A)
Central Lafourche (7-5A) at South Lafourche (7-4A)
Destrehan (7-5A) at Ehret (8-5A)
East St. John (7-5A) at McDonogh 35 (10-4A)
Hahnville (7-5A) at Brother Martin (9-5A)
Terrebonne (7-5A) at Assumption (7-4A)
Morgan City (7-4A) at North Central (5-1A)
Berwick (8-3A) at South Terrebonne (7-4A)
Vandebilt (7-4A) at Shaw (9-5A)
Franklinton (8-4A) at Bogalusa (7-3A)
Pope John Paul II (8-2A) at Hannan (7-3A)
Independence (8-2A) at Jewel Sumner (7-3A)
Wilkinson County, Miss. (2-1A) at St. Charles (10-3A)
Sacred Heart-Ville Platte (5-1A) at Basile (4-1A)
Covenant Christian (8-1A) at Hamilton Christian (4-1A)
Bonnabel (8-5A) at West St. John (8-1A)