When a player talks about taking his or her game to another level, it usually means the jump to a college or professional team. Coaches also move from one level to another.
After 33 years as a teacher, coach, athletic director and assistant principal at Brusly High, Julie Mayeux is stepping away from athletics. Mayeux has moved to the West Baton Rouge School Board office as Supervisor of Secondary Education, working with three middle schools and both WBR high schools.
“This was a job I thought long and hard about and I almost did not apply for it But of all the other jobs out there in education this one intrigued me,” Mayeux said. “The work I did as an assistant principal at Brusly included curriculum and plans for courses. For years, my focus was so much on Brusly, but over the last couple of years I’ve gotten a chance to know teachers and administrators at our other schools. We aren’t a very big school system, but we have very dedicated educators. My hope is that I can help them.”
In 18 seasons as a head coach, Mayeux compiled 605 wins in the sports of basketball and softball. She won 250 games and coached the Brusly girls to 12 playoff berths in 14 seasons, including the school’s only LHSAA tourney berth in 1994. He softball teams won 355 in 18 seasons, including Class 3A titles in 1991 and 1997.
Mayeux’s coaching career did not end when she became an assistant principal at Brusly in 2007. She eventually became an assistant coach for the Panther softball team that won titles in 2013 and 2019.
“I am going to miss seeing the students every day and coaching,” Mayeux said. “That and not being at Brusly will be hard. But I am excited about the challenge.”
Brusly Principal Walt Lemoine, a long-time colleague, said he has no doubt Mayeux will succeed.
“Julie and I have worked together for 30 years. At one point, she was my boys basketball assistant coach,” Lemoine said. “She taught English and science. You know how they say some people can just coach? That’s Julie. She would be successful coaching Tiddlywinks because she would study it and develop a plan while doing what is best for the athletes. She will do the same I her new job.”