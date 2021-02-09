The University High boys and girls soccer teams each advanced to the quarterfinals of the Division III select playoffs with 8-0, mercy rule victories against DeRidder and Lutcher on Tuesday at Cub Stadium.
Liam Moran, Charles Garrison and Rider Holcomb had two goals each for the No. 1-seeded boys (12-1-3), who play Bossier at home in the next round. Chandler Collins scored a hat trick and added an assist to lead the No. 2-seed girls (11-1-4) who meet the DeRidder-North DeSoto winner.
U-High girls 8, Lutcher 0: Collins got two of her goals back-to-back near the end of the first half as U-High took a 5-0 cushion into halftime. She converted a long ball pass in the box and then ran onto a through pass for an assist by Maggie Hataway to put the shot past Lutcher goalkeeper Harley Richard. Collins ended the game via the mercy rule with a shot through Richard’s legs to make it 8-0 with about five minutes to play.
Isabel Hau had two goals and an assist, while Marissa Walker, Caroline Roldan and Katie Henry scored goals in the first 20 minutes for a 3-0 lead. Hau and Grace Harrington assisted on two of them.
“I was happy we scored some goals,” U-High coach Melissa Ramsey said. “I was pleased with the girls and how they came out strong and ready to go. We had some nice combinations. Lutcher was very aggressive and played hard.
“It’s been a tough season, hard for us to score. In the second half, we lost some momentum and focus, not as intense as the first.”
The Cubs outshot Lutcher 18-2, 10-0 in the first half. Lutcher’s best opportunity came early in the second half when Liberty Gaither took a shot from the right side just inside the box, but Cubs goalkeeper Annabelle Meiners stopped it.
“We’ve come a long way, this is a very young team for us,” Lutcher coach Shealee Schexnayder said. “They got in their heads to start the game. We were stronger in the second half. We put a lot of work in and I’m proud of them.”
U-High boys 8, DeRidder 0: Like the girls, the Cubs boys team built a 5-0 lead in the first half. Holcomb added two assists and Moran and Hill Mittendorf one each. Christian Fluker had a goal on a penalty kick and Josh Copeland came off the bench to get U-High’s final goal.
DeRidder tried to stifle the Cubs with a five-man back line and spent most of the night defending the net.
“I think they were playing a 5-4-1 and that’s what we were anticipating them playing,” U-High coach Chris Mitchell said. “That was probably one of our better games we played as a unit. This is the time of year you want that to happen.
“It’s a mystery to us sometimes, because we don’t have a guy you can pinpoint and say that’s the guy you’ve got to shut down. That’s a good sign. It keeps everyone involved.”
U-High outshot DeRidder 10-0 in the first half and 20-5 for the game with Dragons freshman goalkeeper Donald Stuart getting 13 saves.
"We did all we could," DeRidder coach David Wilber said. They’re the No. 1 team and play like it. We knew we’d have to play perfect to be in the game with them. We didn’t quit and worked hard. We’re happy with that.”