Thanks to the novel coronavirus pandemic, there has been little good news on the medical front for high school sports in months. That changed just a bit for the LHSAA this week.
A year ago, Louisiana was ranked 42th in the Korey Stringer Institute’s rankings for high school sports safety. Louisiana is now ninth because of a combined effort that included health officials, coaches, athletic directors, athletic trainers and school administrators. The move up the Stringer rankings culminates a three-year effort that included legislation.
“The big thing was getting a lot of people to the table to work on it,” said St. Amant athletic trainer Scott Arceneaux, the president elect of the Louisiana Athletic Trainers Association. “We met and decided, let’s put things in place that are low cost, high impact and can make a significant difference in the health and well-being of our student/athletes.
“We are all called on to be the guardians for our children. The LHSCA and its leaders, the LHSADA (athletic directors association), along with the superintendents and several legislators were part of this. It has been a collaborative effort”
The passage of Act 259, which has been signed into law by Gov. John Bel Edwards, was a major point in this push that started with funding from Team Up for Sports Safety, a Stringer Institute initiative. Louisiana’s quantum leap was based several initiatives:
• Sports safety education for coaches, including CPR instruction.
• Emergency action plans for schools.
• Initiatives for purchase of automatic external defibrillators and training.
• Heat acclimation strategies and the use of wet bulb globe temperature to monitor environmental conditions.
"We have had deaths in high school sports," Areceneaux said. "What we have in place now is designed to be proactive and makes us better."
Mehrotra commits
Episcopal quarterback Dylan Mehrotra became the school’s first player to commit to a college in the preseason when he committed to Alabama-Birmingham on Friday.
The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Mehrotra had collected several offers in recent weeks, including one from Fordham.
“He made up his mind he wanted to be a college quarterback and has put in the work,” Episcopal coach Travis Bourgeois said of Mehrotra. “His skill and development continue to trend up.
“Dylan has played multiple sports and is a great representative of an Episcopal student/athlete. He earned this. My hope is that he gets to play his senior year now.”
Stating their case
Two other southern states, Florida and Mississippi, made notable announcements about their respective fall sports seasons on Friday.
Florida voted to allow its fall sports teams to begin practice on Aug. 24, with the first date for contests listed as Sept. 4. In addition to football, Florida’s other fall sports are bowling, cross country, swimming/diving and volleyball.
Meanwhile, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves extended the state’s facemask requirement until Aug. 31 and also mandated that each participant in an extracurricular school activity in grades K-12 will be allowed to have only two guests at an event. This includes high school sports.