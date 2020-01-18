The Louisiana High School Athletic Association finds itself at a crossroads, yet again, because of its select/nonselect split for championship honors in major sports.
It started in 2013 with a split in football. Boys/girls basketball, baseball and softball were added three years later.
Since 2015, LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine has been the man in the middle of it. In June, the LHSAA executive committee tasked Bonine and his staff with finding way to reunite the schools or at least stop the split from engulfing other sports.
Noting that there are no easy answers, here is a Q&A with Bonine about what he expects going into the LHSAA’s annual convention Jan. 29-31 armed with a 129-page agenda and a revamped constitution that already has been copyrighted. Its updated constitution was put together by a constitutional law attorney hired by the LHSAA.
Bonine will review and discuss the agenda and field other LHSAA questions at area meetings this week, beginning Tuesday in Shreveport.
What can change the mindset of various factions within the LHSAA? Enrollment multipliers for select schools and other changes to bring schools together were dismissed as not being right for Louisiana in the past.
It comes down to trust. (LHSAA membership) have to trust me, trust our staff and trust our legal advisers. We have one of the best attorneys in the nation and one of the highest-ranked constitutional lawyers in this state who have worked to fix our rules. They have to trust that we’re not trying to get over on anybody. We were enforcing rules and the exception to the exception to the exception at times. There were things we could not legally defend.
The staff and I listen to coaches, officials, principals and athletic directors. That’s why we’re changing the handbook, we’ve gone back to attendances zones and done a lot of other things, but you can’t please everybody. We have 93 private schools and in the perception of many people we have allowed that 23% to let the tail wag the dog. We’re not doing that. There are still kids at all the schools that want to play for state championships. Everybody should strive to get to the best venue like the (Mercedes-Benz) Superdome or to the Burton Coliseum.
Some schools want to see rules put in that satisfy them or their area. We need to clean that up. And if our membership truly does not want that, then this meeting will prove that. It’s that simple.
Your first proposal is to put a 1.5 enrollment multiplier on co-ed schools and a 2.5 multiplier on single-gender schools. The next item requires all private schools to reapply for membership, a process through which schools will be approved by the executive committee. What reaction do you expect on these items?
Perception is reality for many, and for many the perception is we’re kicking the private schools out of the association with option two. At the end of the day, based on the numbers I have there are 93 private schools, 56 of them want to remain with the association (based on past survey results). It gives schools the opportunity — if they don’t like what we are doing and want to go have championship events of their own — to go do something else. Don’t tell me out of the right side of your mouth you want to be part of the association and then out of the left side your actions don’t show this. Actions speak louder than words.
We’re going to be accused of being arbitrary and capricious when it comes to which schools come back in. The executive committee is going to take each application and look at it.
If these proposals pass, what kind of criteria would be used to determine membership for private schools?
That is not set. It could start with 'Have you sued us lately? How many fines have you had in the five years I’ve been here? How many times have you had coaches ejected?' Please note: We have assessed as many fines to public schools as we have to private schools. Probably 75% of the private schools have done just exactly what they’re supposed to do.
Why did you opt to go with a 1.5 (coed)/2.5 (single sex) schools multiplier?
The 1.5 number has been somewhat of a national average for the states that have used a multiplier. Some of the states that used the multiplier have gotten into litigation and retracted it, Georgia being the closest one in the South region.
We didn’t look at enrollment numbers and say ‘OK, if we add a 1.5, does it take this school and move it up. Or does it take that school and move it up?’ It was not like we decided, ‘Let’s see if we can get this particular high school to move up. What number would it take?’
If (observers) knew the math they, would understand it. Since this has been put out there to the schools, some of them — the public and private schools — have figured that out. It doesn’t solve some of the problems the public schools have with some of the private schools.
But we have got to start somewhere. There’s a school in Baton Rouge that has 30 students that wins championships in track and basketball. A 1.5 or 2.0 won’t change that. There’s a school in Lafayette, it doesn’t matter what multiplier you put on them, it doesn’t move them. Private schools have the advantage of capping their enrollment. They will never have more than 300 kids. No matter where you move some of them, they will be dominant because they get the best athletes. Public schools can’t do that.
What changes could these rules bring for select schools that are not private schools? This group would include magnet, lab and charter schools.
There are 109 select schools overall … the other 16 are public schools. You’re talking about the C.E. Byrds, Lee Highs, the McKinleys. Those are schools who draw 25 percent or more (enrollment) from outside attendance zones. It effects those schools as well. A lot of people have not looked at the definition change. We (would) no longer have the 25% rule which states that a school is select if it has 25% or more enrollment from outside its traditional attendance zone.
It impacts schools that have an application process in order to enter. Having that process would make schools select. It would include New Orleans schools that use the One App. They would become that school that a 1.5 would be used on. It could very well affect schools like Karr and Warren Easton. It would also impact a 4A school that includes a magnet whose enrollment is based on an application process.
Is it true that amendments must be made in advance of the general assembly vote on Jan. 31?
We’ve been asked if amendments can be made. Yes they can, but we’re trying to restrict amendments on the floor because that seems to be where confusion happens. I’ve sent a communication out to the schools last week identifying the process we will use. Part of that was an amendment form. If you have an amendment proposal it has to be submitted by this Friday (Jan. 17). That way, when I tour the state next week, I will be able to address the amendments.
I am not trying to prevent people from amending and changing things. But what has happened at the convention is we’ll have an amendment and then amendments to amendments. I’m sorry, a convention is not supposed to be a brainstorming session.
A proposal by North Vermilion Principal Tommy Byler offers and 1.25 multiplier, six football classes and a few other changes for 1A, B and C schools. How do you feel about that?
As long as it brings everybody back together … that’s what we’re looking for. When we go to the Superdome we don’t want more than six games. After January, the organization will look different. We’ve got to fix this. There are many variables as to why it is not working.
There is an agenda proposal that would require the LHSAA to distribute sponsorship money equally to schools. Your thoughts on that?
We secure sponsorships so that we don’t have to raise membership dues. And now make the membership shoulder the cost of events. If you want to step back into the 1970s, we can do that. That is individuals putting a price tag on the experience for kids. I will never be accused of putting a price tag on the experience for a kid. That’s why we let Division IV come to the Dome last month. What we disperse in guarantees to schools is approved by the membership. What we go out and get through sponsors is done to defer the cost of the expenses incurred to make sure the experience for the kids is first class.
Another agenda item calls into question the executive committee’s use of bylaw 4.4.4 to make changes during the year without approval of the member principals. Is that a concern?
We do surveys and the items approved under 4.4.4 are based on those. And then they are approved by everyone at the next convention. What are we supposed to do, bring principals to Baton Rouge to vote every time something needed to be adjusted? People who are pitching a fit over that are shooting through a hole the size of a No. 2 lead pencil. (The 4.4.4 bylaw) in there because adjustments do need to be made. We are very transparent with all the proposals and the voting. In fact, I’ve got people mad it me because we let people know how they voted at the conventions … that’s how transparent we are.
What are some of things that frustrate you?
I’ve battled my butt off for everybody. You would think that after five years people would understand I don’t have an ax to grind with anybody. I’m trying to do what I’m asked to do by the executive committee. So has my staff. Those people were either elected or selected and handed to me. If they tell me to do something, we have done it.
I had been here for less than six months when I suspended Amite and Bogalusa for a fight and put another school in the state championship. I had no idea that the newly elected governor was from Amite. I did not know him and it would not have changed my decision.
I’ve had so many people over the years say we can’t do this or we can’t do that. Why? Because the multiplier is not right? We keep kicking it down the road and this office gets the complaints. I’m 0-10 or 1-9 and it’s going to cost me $3,700 to travel that I don’t have and I’ll get my butt kicked. And they’ll get a bill from the other school, because they didn’t bring enough people. Pick a sport. Neither one of them should have been in the playoffs.
What would Eddie Bonine now tell the Eddie Bonine who started out in 2015?
That is an easy one for me to answer. I would have pumped the brakes … I hate that term … but I would have pumped the brakes on some things. I allowed individuals with whom I trusted to give me advice that ultimately set me up for failure. I am now surrounded by people I trust.
A very well-known football coach in this state told me, Mr. Bonine, let me give you a little advice — shrink the circle of individuals you can trust to the size of that coin you carry in your pocket. I took that advice.
What is your charge and focus going into next week’s area meetings?
It’s going to have to be for me say, it is time for us to do these things. Let’s go back to what the association looked like in 2012 before the association chose to pass (a split) for football only. If you go back and look at the numbers in that vote and take away the B and C schools that don’t have football, it would not have passed.
“We’ve cleaned that up part up and have made what we do more solid. I’m not asking to eliminate Class C or to combine 1A, B and C. I want to see it the way it was and then take it from there. It worked for many years and see what happens.
You spent six years in the Houston Astros farm system as a pitcher. How do you feel about the cheating scandal that rocked the Astros last week and do you think it sends the wrong message to coaches and athletes on other levels?
It does not send the right message. But unfortunately, we’re the victim of our own circumstances because of technology. I remember as a pitcher when we didn’t have technology. We had charts, binders and paper. Now they have a video room. If you have a close play at second now, you see a manager step two steps down and looks down the hallway into the locker room to see what their video guy saw. Then he’ll say, 'Yeah we want to challenge that.' You can watch every at-bat in detail. And guess what, you watch the at-bat from center field, you know what else you see? The (catcher’s) signs. I’m not sure what the solution will be. Removing that center field cameras may be what has to happen.