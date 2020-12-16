Some people talk about telling the “story behind the story.” Well, I get a chance to do just that.
The timing is perfect, given the fact that Catholic High has secured its fourth-straight berth in the LHSAA’s Division I select title game. A 49-31 semifinal win over Brother Martin at Tad Gormley Stadium is the Bears' latest conquest.
But this is about a different semifinal game played at Gormley. In 1990, a loaf of bread cost 70 cents and “Home Alone” was a hot new movie. Catholic played in an LHSAA football semifinal for the first time in school history. The Bears beat Jesuit 24-7 to advance to a Class 4A title game they lost to nationally ranked Ruston.
The running the Bears did on the field was nothing compared to what it took to get to Gormley.
“We got caught up in traffic there in City Park with people going to the Festival of Lights, and we were stuck,” former Catholic coach Dale Weiner recalls. “There was no way we were going to be late. We were about five blocks away. So, we got off the bus and jogged to the stadium.”
The Bears arrived about 20 minutes before the scheduled 7:30 p.m. kickoff. Weiner said they condensed their pre-game routine to 15 minutes. Kurt Dietrich returned the kickoff to the Jesuit 2. They scored on third down and took the lead.
It was one of the first widely televised games — one Cox often shows in the offseason. The symbolism associated with the game is strong. Tad Gormley Stadium was about to be renovated for the 1992 U.S. Track & Field Olympic Trials. The Catholic football program and what it is today also were under construction.
“Each year, we got progressively better and won playoff games,” Weiner said. “People wondered if we should be playing in the top class. That year showed we could and that we could play with some of the best teams.”
Former Catholic running back Kevin Franklin, who now broadcasts the Bears games each week, said he felt a bit nostalgic last week.
“Yes, I thought about that game (against Jesuit) last week,” Franklin said. “That was first time we had ever played there at Gormley. It was our first time to play Jesuit or any New Orleans team.
“We only saw teams like that in the playoffs. This was all new to us. Now of course, we lost to Ruston. This was special. There were a lot of older guys on the team like Todd White and David Dellucci (future MLB standout). Then you had the younger guys like me and Warrick (Dunn). We all came together like brothers that year. It was an amazing experience.”
Franklin, who played at LSU and Southern, teamed with another sophomore, Dunn, a future Florida State and NFL star, to give Catholic a dynamic playmaking duo.
Former teammates and classmates reached out to Franklin before and after last week’s game. The excitement is building for the Bears to play Shreveport’s C.E. Byrd on Dec. 27 in Natchitoches in the Division I final.
As Weiner and Franklin recall, the 1990 semifinal and playoff made memories. And it was a turning point for high school football in Baton Rouge and for Catholic High that still resonates.