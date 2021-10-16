Thursday

Local

Class 5A/4A

Catholic 66, McKinley 6

Opelousas 52, Livonia 6

Plaquemine 54, Broadmoor 6

Woodlawn 48, St. Amant 41

Class 3A and below

Thrive Academy def. Houma Christian by forfeit, 2-0

White Castle 48, East Iberville 6

Statewide

Alexandria 42, Pineville 7

C.E. Byrd 45, Benton 17

Calvary Baptist Academy 73, Magnolia School of Excellence 6

Chalmette 20, East Jefferson 13

Covington 34, Hammond 14

Ehret 51, Riverdale 0

Frederick Douglass 35, Sci Academy 8

Gueydan 49, Merryville 26

Homer 60, Lincoln Preparatory School 13

Huntington 44, Woodlawn (SH) 6

Kenner Discovery 41, Lusher 0

Lafayette Christian Academy 27, NDHS 10

Logansport 50, LaSalle 7

Oakdale 29, Kinder 15

Pine 35, Independence 26

St. Paul’s 21, Northshore 17

Shreveport Northwood 26, Evangel Christian Academy 0

St. Charles Catholic 12, Newman 7

St. Mary’s 41, Block 6

Tioga 46, Bolton 7

Vandebilt Catholic 49, South Terrebonne 14

Friday

Class 5A/4A

Ascension Catholic 28, St. Michael 24

Belaire 17, Istrouma 8

East Ascension 35, Dutchtown 20

Liberty 48, Tara 0

Scotlandville 37, Central 26

Walker 26, Live Oak 7

Zachary 35, Denham Springs 3

Class 3A and below

Ascension Christian 28, St. John 7

Amite 31, St. Helena 24

Brusly 54, Baker 6

East Feliciana 41, Capitol 6

Episcopal 44, Dunham 40

Lutcher 42, Berwick 0

Opelousas Catholic 27, Catholic-PC 8

Parkview Baptist 64, Collegiate Baton Rouge 0

Port Allen 44, Northeast 6

St. James 24, Donaldsonville 22

St. Martin’s 47, Springfield 6

Slaughter Community Charter 44, Central Private 21

Southern Lab 33, Ascension Episcopal 31

Jewel Sumner 45, Albany 6

University 37, Madison Prep 29

West Feliciana 52, Mentorship Academy 20

Statewide

Abbeville 46, Crowley 14

Acadiana 42, New Iberia 0

Assumption 51, Morgan City 0

Basile 48, East Beauregard 28

Belle Chasse 31, Lakeshore 30, OT

Bogalusa 40, Hannan 36

Booker T. Washington 37, S. B. Wright 7

Breaux Bridge 66, Peabody 32

Brother Martin 47, Shaw 15

Captain Shreve 31, Natchitoches Central 20

Carencro 36, Northside 14

Carroll 26, Caldwell Parish 16

Cecilia 40, Beau Chene 20

Central Catholic 42, Hanson Memorial 20

Church Point 54, Northwest 6

Country Day 37, West St. John 0

Covenant Christian Academy 21, Centerville 12

D’Arbonne Woods 33, Lakeview 22

DeQuincy 35, Pickering 8

Delhi 18, Tensas 12, OT

Destrehan 41, Terrebonne 14

E.D. White 21, Patterson 0

East St. John 53, Central Lafourche 16

Erath 28, Loranger 27

Eunice 35, Washington-Marion 12

Franklin 58, Jeanerette 14

Franklin Parish 28, Bastrop 0

Franklinton 53, Pope John Paul 8

General Trass (Lake Providence) 60, Ferriday 0

Glenbrook 42, Plain Dealing 8

H.L. Bourgeois 17, Thibodaux 7

Hahnville 14, De La Salle 13

Hamilton Christian 24, Grand Lake 21

Haughton 34, Southwood 0

Haynesville 53, Arcadia 14

Holy Cross 28, Rummel 21

Iota 2, Ville Platte 0

Iowa 56, Jennings 19

Jena 31, Grant 0

Jesuit 17, John Curtis 13

Jonesboro-Hodge 28, Cedar Creek 26

Karr 62, Kennedy 0

Kentwood 35, Varnado 0

Lafayette 35, Barbe 28

Lake Arthur 33, Port Barre 30

Lake Charles College Prep 34, St. Louis 20

Leesville 49, DeRidder 41

Lena Northwood 38, Montgomery 14

Loreauville 42, Delcambre 13

Loyola College Prep 28, Bossier 16

Mamou 50, Pine Prairie 34

Mandeville 27, Fontainebleau 3

Mangham 42, Madison 8

Mansfield 46, Green Oaks 12

Many 34, Avoyelles 30

Marksville def. Buckeye, forfeit

Neville 30, Minden 0

New Iberia Catholic 14, West St. Mary 12

North Caddo 2, Ringgold 0

North DeSoto 54, B.T. Washington 0

North Webster 39, Lakeside 6

Northlake Christian 7, Haynes Academy 0

Oak Grove 56, River Oaks 0

Oberlin 47, Elton 18

Ouachita Christian 56, Delta Charter 8

Parkway 34, Airline 17

Pearl River def. Ben Franklin, forfeit

Ponchatoula 56, Slidell 14

Rayne 51, North Vermilion 21

Rayville 26, Vidalia 16

Red River 35, Bunkie 14

Rosepine 47, Vinton 19

Sacred Heart 68, Westminster Christian 35

Salmen 35, McMain 22

South Lafourche 40, Ellender 28

South Plaquemines 34, Thomas Jefferson 22

Southside 44, Sam Houston 21

St. Edmund Catholic 56, North Central 24

St. Frederick Catholic 43, Sicily Island 0

St. Martinville 44, Kaplan 12

St. Thomas Aquinas 35, Riverside Academy 33, OT

St. Thomas More 41, Teurlings Catholic 35, OT

Sterlington 45, Wossman 14

Sulphur 28, Comeaux 6

Tallulah Academy 54, Newton Co. Aca., Miss. 44

Union Parish 42, Richwood 8

Vermilion Catholic 40, Highland Baptist 0

Welsh 34, LaGrange 27

West Jefferson 44, Bonnabel 14

West Monroe 25, West Ouachita 0

Westlake 56, South Beauregard 7

Winnfield 11, Menard 6

