Kaylee Chandler did what her mother would have wanted her to do Monday night at Live Oak.
The junior right-hander pitched a three-hit shutout as the Eagles opened the Class 5A softball playoffs with an emotional 10-0 win over Fontainebleau.
Live Oak batters took advantage of six hits and seven walks to do what they do best — wreak havoc on the bases. The Eagles had five steals and ended the game by mercy rule in the bottom of the fifth inning when two runners scored on Raelee Clark’s grounder to shortstop.
Before the game, Live Oak observed a moment of silence for Chandler’s mother Grace, a Tangipahoa sheriff’s office dispatcher who was killed in a two-car crash early last Saturday.
“(Kaylee) is a great teammate. She always puts others before herself,” Live Oak coach Katie Prescott said. “Saturday morning, one of the first things she said was, ‘Coach, I’m still pitching on Monday.’ She said her mom would want her to.”
The win moves seventh-seeded Live Oak (27-6) into the regional round. The Eagles will play No. 10 Hahnville, an 11-1 winner over Ouachita Parish on Monday.
Chandler allowed just one hit in the first three innings before working out of a jam in the fourth. With two runners in scoring position, Chandler turned a comebacker into an out at the plate. After a walk loaded the bases, she got a fly ball to right field to end the inning.
“We didn’t hit the ball exceptionally well but we played great defense and I think that goes to show that we had our teammate’s back,” Prescott said. “(Kaylee) did a great job competing and giving us a chance to win.”
Shaun Leiva got Live Oak’s offense going with a bunt single in the first. She took second on a wild pitch and later scored from second on the front of a double steal.
One inning later, Leiva came up big again. With the bases loaded thanks to two walks and Haleigh Cushingberry’s infield hit, Leiva delivered a base-clearing double that hugged the left-field line.
In the fourth inning, the Eagles took advantage of three walks and an error to score three more runs as the lead grew to 7-0.
Fontainebleau pitcher Macy Castleman threw 97 pitches in 3⅔ innings. She issued seven walks and hit one batter before being relieved by Gabby Garofalo.
“The kids did a great job of coming together at a really difficult time,” Prescott said. “This is just a game. It’s just softball. (Kaylee) is dealing with real life and you can’t even put into words what she did setting aside two hours to play for this team.”