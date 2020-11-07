There were few surprises at the Class 5A, Region 2 cross county meet. As expected, Evan Pardo of St. Paul’s and Sophie Martin of St. Joseph’s Academy were the individual champions.
Runners can argue that no three-mile race is perfect. But on this day, that did not keep St. Joseph’s from achieving perfection — taking the top five spots in the girls race to record a perfect score of 15 at Highland Road Park Saturday morning.
“I am so proud of us for doing that,” Martin said. “This was our last meet at Highland this season and probably the last meet I’ll ever run at here. It was a emotional, but it was a good day."
Pardo continued his string of first-place finishes at Highland with a three-mile time of 15 minutes, 22 seconds.
“I just want to finish the season strong,” Pardo said. “You try to race hard every day so you can be ready when it matters.
“I really focused on the last mile today because I feel like that is the hardest part of the race. I knew if I ran the last mile as fast as I could, I could hold on to first place.”
For many teams and individuals on hand, the objective was to solidify a qualifying spot in the LHSAA’s State Cross Country meet set for Nov. 16-17 in Natchitoches. The top eight teams and individuals in the top 25 not affiliated with a qualifying team secured their places in the final locally-hosted meet of the year.
The fact that Catholic and SJA won the team titles also was no surprise. But the way defending Class 5A champions placed their runners in the Saturday races was perhaps the most impressive feat of the day.
Martin won the three-mile girls race in 18:06, just missing a personal best. The Redstickers’ Maddie Gardiner (18:22), Elise Jones (18:40), Grace Rennhoff (18:57) and Emma Claire Hendry (19:00) completed the five-runner sweep. SJA also placed its two non-scoring competitors in the top 11. Grace Spriggs of Dutchtown was sixth.
Catholic was equally impressive with runner-up Daniel Sullivan leading the way with a three-mile time of 15:32. The Bears’ Blaise Treuil was third and Fontainebleau’s Owen Jensen was fourth.
With a score of 31, Catholic outdistanced Mandeville (67) and St. Paul’s (127) in the boys team competition. Owen Simon (ninth) and Max Guillot (10th) also were in the top 10 for the Bears, who placed all their scoring runners in the top 16.