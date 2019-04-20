There is another sweep of top basketball honors by Walker High to School report.
The Lady Cats' Tiara Young was picked as the Outstanding Player on the All-Louisiana girls team selected by USA Today HSS. Junior guard Jalen Cook was announced as the Outstanding Player on the USA Today's All-Louisiana boys basketball team earlier in the week.
Young is an LSU signee who played her senior season at Walker after a family move from Shreveport and Evangel Christian. She averaged 29.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.1 steals while leading Walker to the Class 5A semifinals.
Alexius Horne of 5A runner-up Denham Springs, a Southeastern Louisiana signee, made the second team. Mississippi State signee JaMya Mingo-Young of Loranger also made the first team.
Young and Cook previously swept the top honors on the Class 5A All-State teams, Gatorade Louisiana Player of the Year awards and claimed the Mr./Miss Basketball honors.
Johnson 2nd at SEC Championship
Former LHSAA champion Julia Johnson of Ole Miss was the runner-up at the SEC Championship for women’s golf last week. Johnson posted a 54-hole score of 214 at the tourney played in Birmingham.
It is the highest SEC finish in school history for a Lady Rebels golfer. Johnson played locally for multiple schools. She was the SEC Freshman of the Year last season and earned second-team All-SEC honors after placing eighth at the SEC tourney.
St. Amant Hall of Fame
St. Amant is accepting applications for its new athletic hall of fame. The first induction class will be honored this fall. The St. Amant Hall of Fame is a cooperative effort by the St. Amant athletic department and the school's booster club.
Nominees can be former athletes, coaches, an alumnus who distinguished themselves in athletics after graduation, a contributor to the SAHS athletic program or a team that distinguished itself for the Gators.
A nomination form and other guidelines for nominations can be found on the Ascension Parish School System website, www.apsb.org. Nominations will be accepted until May 1.
Job openings
- Catholic High is seeking a head track and field coach for the 2019-20 school year. This is a full-time position with teaching opportunities in physical education and/or social studies available. Send résumés to Catholic Athletic Director J.P. Kelly at jkelly@CatholicHigh.org.
- Maurepas, a Livingston-based Class B school, seeks a boys basketball coach for 2019-20. An open teaching spot is available in Social Studies/Physical Education. Email Maurepas Principal Kenny Kraft at Kenny.kraft@lpsb.org or call 225-695-6111 if interested.