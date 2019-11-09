PLAQUEMINE — There was more to Ascension Catholic’s 62-6 win over St. John-Plaquemine Thursday night than plenty of points, a District 7-1A title or the end of the regular season with a 9-0 record.
It also was a record-setting night for running Jai Williams, who scored three touchdowns to set a school record for career touchdowns with 101, eclipsing the previous record of 99 set by his father, former LSU running back Germaine Williams.
Williams ran for 120 yards on just five carries for second-ranked ACHS. He had TD runs of 26, 30 and 51 yards as the Bulldogs raced out to a 56-0 halftime lead. Six players scored TDs for ACHS.
Quarterback Isaiah Jones scored the only TD for the Eagles (2-8, 0-4) on a 3-yard run in the fourth quarter.
DUNHAM 41, CAPITOL 8: The seventh-ranked Tigers (8-1, 5-0) clinched the District 8-2A title in convincing fashion at home Friday by rolling up 339 yards of offense.
Anthony Safford completed 11 of 15 passes for 151 yards and two TDs, including a 30-yard TD pass to Gabe Hitzman. Kalante Wilson added 56 rushing yards on eight carries and scored two TDs. Safford also ran for a TD for the Tigers, who also got a 28-yard punt return for a TD from Jordan Melara.
ISTROUMA 50, BROADMOOR 20: Le’Veon Moss ran for 205 yards on 13 carries and scored one TD to help the Indians (4-6, 4-1) win at home to clinch a share of the District 7-4A title.
Quarterback Donald Crayton ran for three TDs and finished with 97 yards on 14 carries for Istrouma. The Indians share the District 7-4A title with St. Michael and Plaquemine. Brandell Bell record 13 tackles for the Istrouma defense.
EPISCOPAL 28, PORT ALLEN 7: The Knights (8-2, 4-1) finishes second 8-2A with its win over PAHS at home. Episcopal scored twice in the first quarter to take control.
Dryden Duggins caught a 33-yard TD pass from Dylan Mehrotra to start the scoring. Ryan Armwood tacked on a 2-yard TD run in the first period.
Armwood ran for a game-high 106 yards on 23 carries. Mehrotra completed 7 of 14 passes for 85 yards and two TDs. Jude Forti caught an 18-yard TD pass from for the Knights. Jerimiah Dehon passed for 109 yards for Port Allen (4-6, 3-2).
PARKVIEW BAPTIST 54, GLEN OAKS 0: Quarterback Roman Mula and running backs CJ Golden and Isaac Ponder combined to rush for five TDs for Parkview (5-5, 3-4) in a District 7-3A finale played at PBS.
Ponder had 75 rushing yards on eight carries with one TD, while Golden tallied 53 yards on seven carries with two TDs.
Mula, who also passed for one TD, had 53 yards on four carries and scored twice. The PBS defense limited Glen Oaks to minus-3 yards rushing and just 38 passing yards.