There are many ways to short-circuit an opponent’s momentum. A lengthy lightning delay that led to a game postponement was not an option Brusly High coach Hoff Schooler would have picked.
But that is precisely what happened.
Two lightning delays, the second of which stretched past 9:30 p.m. Thursday, forced contest officials to postpone the game with Madison Prep leading host Brusly 18-7 with 2:44 left in the first half of the District 7-3A game.
The teams are scheduled to finish the game at 2 p.m. Sunday at Brusly.
“The weather was bad and obviously it is probably not going to get any better over the next 48 hours,” Brusly’s Schooler said. “The safety of the players and the fans come first. We did what we thought was best in our situation.”
The conclusion of the Madison Prep-Brusly game gives the Baton Rouge area three Sunday games, pending conditions as Hurricane Delta makes landfall in southwest Louisiana at some point on Friday.
Scotlandville (1-0) is scheduled to host St. Helena (0-1) also at 2 p.m. Sunday. Zachary’s Week 2 game with Lake Charles College Prep was initially canceled Wednesday due to evacuations in Lake Charles. But is was tentatively rescheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday at ZHS’ Bronco Stadium.
Quarterback Zeon Criss passed for one touchdown and ran for another as the Madison Prep (1-0) erased a 7-0 deficit. Benjamin Stewart had 66 yards on nine carries and also ran for a first-half TD for MPA before the game was halted.
Brusly’s best play of the first half was the first play of the game. Josh Westly took the opening kickoff down the home sideline 87 yards for a TD. The Panthers led 7-0 with 11:48 left in the first quarter.
Soon, the first lightning delay with rain chased the teams to their respective locker rooms. When play resumed, the Chargers slowly took control.
Brusly fumbled on its first offensive scrimmage play and Darion Johnson recovered for MPA at the BHS 20. The Chargers scored on Criss’ 4-yard strike to Tyrell Raby with 4:30 left in the first quarter.
The Panthers retained a 7-6 lead thatevaporated in the second quarter. Raby intercepted a Sammy Daquano pass with 9:15 remaining in the half.
The Chargers had one TD called back by a holding penalty before Stewart scored on a 9-yard run, giving MPA a 12-7 lead with 5:53 left in the half.
Again, Brusly struggled on offense. The Panthers could not muster a first down. A 51-yard punt by Jared Tisdale was solid contribution for the home team.
The long punt was not a deterrent for the Chargers. Criss scored on a 47-yard run that upped the MPA lead to 18-7 with 2:45 to go, seconds before another lightning delay chased the team off the field a second time.