Lutcher continued its undefeated run and snapped a four-game losing streak to St. James with a 41-19 win on Friday night in Vacherie.
In their win, the Bulldogs (4-0) gained more than 400 yards on the ground. St. James (3-2) didn't score in the first half, but was able to find the end zone in the second.
The Wildcats were outgained by the Bulldogs threw the air and their 10 penalties didn't help the situation as they suffered their second straight loss.
How it was won
Lutcher's running attack was near unstoppable in the first half, helping the Bulldogs build what would become an insurmountable lead by the break.
Lutcher had more than 200 yards rushing in the first quarter and continued to put its foot on the gas as the half proceeded.
The Bulldogs broke off big runs and got into the red zone three times in the first half. They came away from each of those trips with a touchdown, including a 20-yard rushing score by Terry Harris.
St. James, on the other hand, struggled to the move the ball. The Wildcats made it to near midfield on one of their drives in the first half but were stopped before the red zone.
In that first half, the Wildcats had eight penalties for 50 yards and punted the ball four times.
Kobe Brown did provide a spark for the Wildcats with his 40-yard reception as the second half began.
Brown’s reception put the Wildcats into the red zone and his team capitalized with a 3-yard touchdown run by Daniel Jupiter.
Player of the Game
D’Wayne Winfield, Lutcher: Coming into Friday night, Winfield had passed for 494 yards and rushed for 379 yards. He also had 13 total touchdowns.
The Bulldogs’ junior quarterback added five more rushing scores against St. James, the longest a 40-yard gallop through the middle and down the left sideline.
Winfield went 6-of-8 passing for 54 yards. He started the evening with five straight completions before throwing the ball away out of bounds right before the half ended.
They said it
Lutcher coach Dwain Jenkins on Winfield: “If you want to argue against him not being as good a quarterback, I’m OK with that. But what you need to recognize is how good of an athlete he is, and type of player that he is. If he goes to a Division I, Power Five school, the day he walks onto that campus, that team is better. Because one, the athlete will win for you for four years and two, the person will win for you for four years. The one that will win for you is a leader of men and those guys are hard to come by. He’s one of them.”
St. James coach Robert Valdez: “(Lutcher) came out very physical and took the game to us and we didn’t respond. So we got to get back and fix some things. My hat goes off to them and hopefully we can see them again. We got to make plays and we got to make tackles. For two weeks in a row we weren’t able to block and tackle.”