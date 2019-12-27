ZACHARY — Expectations are always high for Scotlandville, especially after the Hornets travel to an out-of-state national tournament.
Skeptics who thought the Hornets might have a letdown after a fifth-place finish at the Florida-based City of Palms tourney had no talking points to argue with.
Top-seeded Scotlandville used them. SHS diffused any issues and eighth-seeded Broadmoor with a 19-0 run to open its 86-47 quarterfinal victory at the East Baton Rouge Boys Basketball tournament Friday night at Zachary High.
“We learned a lot about ourselves in that tournament,” SHS coach Carlos Sample said. “The goal remains the same … to keep getting better with every game.”
With the win, Scotlandville (13-2) advances to play fourth-seeded Lee in the first semifinal set for 6 p.m. Saturday. Second-seeded host ZHS meets No. 3 McKinley in the other at 7:30 p.m.
Scotlandville played without Virginia signee Reece Beekman once again. Beekman sprained an ankle last week. Tai’Reon Joseph took on Beekman’s facilitator role and also scored 24 points. Carvell Teasett led all scorers with 29, including five 3-pointers. Virginia football signee Jonathan Horton added 16.
“At that tournament (City of Palms), we took it slow, possession by possession,” Joseph said. “With Reece out, all our roles changed, coach talked about keeping that same tempo and stepping up.”
ZACHARY 63, GLEN OAKS 33: Though not as prolific, second-seeded Zachary held its opponent scoreless for a significant time too. The Broncos led 14-9 after the first quarter, and the Panthers scored first to open the second period.
GOHS did not score again for nearly five minutes. By that time, ZHS had poured in 16 straight points and led by 17 at 30-13 with 2:13 to go in the first half. Still, Bronco scoach Jonathan McClinton seeks more.
“It’s kind of the same story as yesterday,” McClinton said. “The other team had turnovers again, but I still don’t think we’ve got that energy we need.”
Dylan Jackson had 12 points to pace the ZHS. Cedric Chambers also had 12 for GOHS (10-8).
“When we get ahead, I think we do get complacent,” ZHS coach Chaun Moore said. “Everybody has got to get on the same page for the whole game. There’s still work to do.”
LEE 63, BAKER 38: The fourth-seeded Patriots (10-4) outscored Baker 19-8 in the first quarter and continued to extend its lead in the first quarterfinal played Friday.
“Baker is a pretty good team, they’re aggressive and play hard,” Lee coach Brandon White said. “I was happy that we were able to withstand their pressure."
Zavier Sims scored 16 points and David Weber added 15 for Class 4A Lee. Kaleb Huggins had 14 for Baker.
“We did a good job taking our time against the press,” Weber said. “That cut down on our turnovers. We’ve got to be patient and continue to do what we like to do.”
McKINLEY 44, WOODLAWN 36: WHS, seeded 11th, appeared to have its sights set on another upset. Woodlawn cut the MHS lead down to single digits. Each time Woodlawn tried to get closer, MHS found an answer.
After WHS cut the lead to McKinley lead to four in the fourth period, McKinley (12-2) tallied six straight points to put the game out of reach.
“When you play another inner city school, the kids are familiar with each other,” McKinley coach Devan Clark said. “They’re a well-coached team. If we want to continue to win in the tournament and moving forward after this weekend, we need to play better.”
D.J. Gaines, who scored a team-high 12 points, agreed for Clark’s assessment.
“We’ve got to play a lot of defense and keep the momentum going,” Gaines said.