Three different players scored goals to lead No. 3 St. Michael the Archangel to a 4-2 Division III quarterfinal girls soccer victory over No. 6 St. Louis Catholic on Wednesday afternoon at St. Michael.
The Warriors (15-4-5) advance to their second straight semifinal berth for the first time in school history. St. Michael has made the semifinals three times in 30 years of fielding girls teams. The team will travel to face No. 2 Loyola Prep in the semifinals Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Shreveport’s Messmer Stadium. Loyola has played in the last three state title matches.
Sophomore Abigail DeAngelo scored a goal in each half for St. Michael. Sophomore Grace Denison and senior Maggie Denison scored the other goals. Sophomore Kristen Ridge had five saves in goal for the Warriors.
“We played well,” St. Michael coach Philip Silverman said. “We’re excited to be back in the semifinals. We’re a young team, but we played a lot of this match on the attack. We have a number of girls who can score, and our defense is good with senior center back Gabby DiStefano leading the back line.
“Our fans were tremendous today. They gave us a huge shot of energy, and they brought it for the full game. We still have work to do and will need our best effort this weekend if we’re going to advance to the finals.”
St. Louis Catholic (13-7-4) scored a goal in each half. Senior keeper Jessica Lytle had eight saves for the Saints.
Eloise Diedrich had a well-executed throw in that Edie Stickell scored in the box in the 51st minute for the Saints that cut the St. Michael lead to 3-2. Maggie Denison had a solo run in the 57th minute. She turned from 20 yards out and knocked in a goal with her left foot for a 4-2 lead. Lytle had three saves in the final 20 minutes.
“Our keeper played great and we battled,” St. Louis coach Rachel Yoder said. “We worked hard this year and improved. We hung tough for most of the match.”
Grace Denison opened the scoring with her left foot from 17 yards out in the 13th minute. DeAngelo made a run in the box in the 26th minute and scored from 12 yards out for a 2-0 lead.
St. Michael fouled in the box, and Jennifer Lytle drained the penalty kick to the right edge of the net in the 38th minute to cut the St. Michael lead to 2-1.
DeAngelo was fouled in the box and converted the penalty kick to the left of the net in the 47th minute to put the Warriors up 3-1.
“I read the keeper on that and when I saw her lean, I went the other way,” DeAngelo said. “This was a big win for our team. Everyone played well.”
Silverman said he was proud that his team stayed calm when St. Louis cut the deficit to 3-2.
“I was impressed with our very young team that they were able to settle down and grind out the result,” Silverman said. “We have played one of the toughest schedules in the state, and those experiences proved their worth today.”