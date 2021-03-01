Former Central High softball star Ashley Lewis Rush has been hired as the new athletic director for the Central Community School System, according to press release sent to media Monday night.
Rush, who pitched collegiately at both Texas A&M and LSU, previously worked as an assistant softball coach on the college level.
Prior to move, Central football coach Sid Edwards held the AD position. Central superintendent Jason Fountain said Edwards will continue as head football coach.
“Splitting these positions will allow coach Sid to continue his focus on building a championship football program for years to come,” Fountain said in the press release, noting that Rush will begin her job this month. “This also allows our other sports programs to receive greater attention so that we can create an all-around elite athletic program.
"We are excited about the promise that Ashley brings to this position and her passion for excellence for our school system and our overall community.”
Rush is a 1997 Central graduate who led the Wildcats to two Class 4A titles and one 5A runner-up finish in softball. She was selected as the first LSWA’s first Miss Softball winner in 1996 and was inducted into the Louisiana High School Sports Hall Fame in 2020.
At LSU, Rush was part of LSU’s first College World Series team in 2001. She earned first-team All-SEC and All-Louisiana honors while at LSU. Rush coached softball on the college level at Northwestern State, Southeastern Louisiana University and Kentucky.