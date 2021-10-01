Central rolled to a four-game winning streak with a 56-21 win Friday against South Lafourche.
The Wildcats held a 14-7 lead at the end of the first quarter before scoring 14 points in each of their final three quarters to put the game away.
How it was won
Central scored 14 points in both quarters in the first half, starting with Jonathan Swift connecting with Calvin Collier on a long touchdown reception on a screen on the Wildcats’ second play from scrimmage.
Swift also hit Glen Cage in the back of the end zone in the same quarter, then added an 8-yard rushing touchdown later in the half.
South Lafourche showed fight and toughness throughout the game.
Brody Pitre threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Austin Savoie to put the Tarpons on the board.
With the Tarpons trailing by three scores toward the end of the first half, quarterback Patrick Gisclair snuck in for a touchdown to cut the lead to 14.
The Tarpons trailed by three scores again in the middle of the third, but Gisclair connected with Savoie for a touchdown to cut Central’s lead to 14 again.
South Lafourche topped Central in first downs in the first half 7-4, but the Tarpons could not convert crucial fourth-down situations, and Gisclair also threw an interception.
Player of the Game
Glen Cage, Central: The Wildcats’ rushing attack was a major factor in their win against South Lafourche, and Cage was the biggest contributor with three touchdowns. After Central fumbled on a kickoff return in the third quarter, South Lafourche threatened to cut its deficit to a one-score game. The Tarpons did not take advantage of that opportunity, and Cage had a 58-yard rushing touchdown after a failed fourth-down attempt to take a commanding lead.
They said it
Central coach Sid Edwards: “It was a great team victory. I really thought offensively we played outstanding. I think we scored on every possession up until the last one. We moved the ball and did it in a variety of ways. We played well tonight and I’m happy.”
South Lafourche coach Brian Young: “Coach O (a South Lafourche alum who attended the game) has been great for us. When I evacuated for the hurricane, he called and made sure that everything was good. He’s had my back.”