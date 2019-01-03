Boys
Catholic High 87, Church Academy 33
Church Academy 7 9 11 6-33
Catholic High 21 26 27 13-87
SCORING: Church Academy: N. Johnson 16, T. Abbott 5, A. Haymes 4, C. Williams 4, M. Mulder 2, D. Jones 2; Catholic: Kentrell Garnett 21, Nick Judice 12, London Scott 11, Collin Holloway 10, Ian Cavana 8, Chandler Row 6, Connor Shamlin 6, Gayton Worley 5, Daniel Barfield 3, Brandon Nguyen 3, Caleb Warner 2.
3-POINT GOALS: Church Academy 1 (Abbott); Catholic: 11 (Garnett 3, Scott 2, Cavana 2, Barfield 1, Nguyen 1, Worley 1, Judice 1)
Records: Catholic 15-4, Church Academy 6-12
JUNIOR VARSITY: Catholic 81, Church Academy 17
Dunham 57, St. Charles 38
Dunham 10 14 17 16-57
St. Charles 9 12 7 10-38
SCORING: Dunham: Hampton 21, Moreaux 20, Marshall 10, Johnson 4; St. Charles: Fernandez 13, Brown 8, Hooge 7, Adair 4, Britt 4
3-POINT GOALS: St. Charles: 2 (Hooge, Fernandez)
Records: Dunham: 11-8
Plaquemine 38, Broadmoor 35
Broadmoor 6 12 9 8-35
Plaquemine 6 8 14 10-38
SCORING: Broadmoor: E. Nelond 12, Z. Lewis 7, D. Bouie 6, M. Jones 6, D. Hamilton 4; Plaquemine: D.T. Wicks 11, D. Russ 10, H. Thomas 5, J. Provo 4, D. Clayton 2, A. Collins 2, M. McClay 2, J. Rishard 2.
3-POINT GOALS: Broadmoor: 2 (E. Nelond 2); Plaquemine: 1 (H. Thomas)
Records: P: 12-8
JUNIOR VARSITY: Plaquemine 45, Broadmoor 20
Runnels 75, Highland Baptist 33
Runnels 35 12 18 10-75
Highland Baptist 8 7 8 10-33
SCORING: RUNNELS: Cade Tate 20, Phillip Lukinovich 16, Ben Holiday 8, Wesley Stevenson 8, Griffin Kennedy 8, Jack Con 7, Grant Treadaway 4, Collin Bueche 2, Ben Stafford 2; HIGHLAND BAPTIST: K. Preston 9, T. Freyou 6, K. Jones 6, N. Poke 4, J. Clark 3, C. Bourdreaux 2, K. Dezuir 2, M. Leggins 1
3-POINT GOALS: RUNNELS 5 (Stevenson 2, Holiday, Con, Kennedy)
Records: Runnels 18-10; Highland Baptist 6-7
JUNIOR VARSITY: Runnels 48, Highland Baptist 28
St. Charles 64, Ascension Catholic 53
St. Charles Catholic 18 15 17 13-64
Ascension Catholic 13 7 15 18-53
SCORING: ST. CHARLES CATHOLIC: Jason Basco 20, Christian Motz 19, Justin Dumas 11, Joseph Manon 4, Tyler Delauneville 4, Owen Bourgeois 4; ASCENSION CATHOLIC: Demarco Harry 16, Jamil Truxillo 13, Jamar Barber 10, Steven Breaux 6, Demontre Harry 3, Matthew Foster 3, J’Mond Tapp 2
3-POINT GOALS: ST. CHARLES CATHOLIC 4 (Basco); ASCENSION CATHOLIC 9 (Demarco Harry 3, Truxillo 2, Breaux 2, Foster, Demontre Harry)
Records: St. Charles Catholic 8-8; Ascension Catholic 3-5
JUNIOR VARSITY: Ascension Catholic 30, St. Charles Catholic 28
Girls
Brusly 49, Central Lafourche 38
Central Lafourche 8 14 9 7-38
Brusly 5 15 17 12-49
SCORING: CENTRAL LAFOURCHE: G. Gautreaux 9, K. Jennings 8, T. Frank 6, K. Brunet 5, A. Rodrigue 3, A. Plaissance 3, W. Willis 2, A. Miller 2; BRUSLY: M. Edwards 23, A. Bradford 17, J. Bell 3, H. Harrison 2, H. Williams 2, M. Williams 2
3-POINT GOALS: Brusly 4 (Edwards)
Records: Central Lafourche 7-12; Brusly 10-10
Donaldsonville 52, Plaquemine 48
Plaquemine 13, 7 16 8 11-48
Donaldsonville 14 10 12 16-52
SCORING: PLAQUEMINE: C. Stevens 16, S. Wicks 11, T. Watkins 8, C. Rivers 7, A. Collins 3, M. Watkins 2; DONALDSONVILLE: D. Harvey 21, Q. Bell 11, L. Johnson 9, T. Richard 4, J. Johnson 3, K. Warr 2, T. Dabney 2
3-POINT GOALS: PLAQUEMINE 4 (S. Wicks 3, Collins); DONALDSONVILLE 5 (Harvey 3, Johnson, Bell)