Class 5A
1. Catholic-BR (5-0) beat Lafayette Christian 38-17
2. Zachary (5-0) beat Woodlawn-BR 35-28
3. Brother Martin (2-0) played St. Augustine
4. Ponchatoula (3-0) beat Northshore 49-7
5. Alexandria (5-0) beat Winona, Miss., 41-15
6. Acadiana (3-2) beat Southside 35-10
7. West Monroe (2-3) lost to Neville 28-7
8. Capt. Shreve (5-0) beat Parkway 46-21
9. John Curtis (1-1) did not play
10. Byrd (4-1) lost to Natchitoches Central 23-10
Others receiving votes: Ruston (4-1) beat St. Thomas More 51-27, Destrehan (2-0) beat H.L. Bourgeois 45-0, Rummel (2-0) played Shaw Saturday, Parkway (3-2) lost to Captain Shreve 46-21, Dutchtown (5-0) beat Ouachita 42-33, Ouachita (3-2) lost to Dutchtown 42-33, Benton (4-1) beat Haughton 42-21, Scotlandville (1-3) lost to De La Salle 41-32.
Class 4A
1.Karr (3-0) beat St. James 66-14
2. St. Thomas More (2-3) lost to Ruston 51-27
3. Neville (4-1) beat West Monroe 28-7
(tie) Westgate (4-1) beat Lake Charles College Prep 28-12
5. Warren Easton (2-1) beat M.L. King 6
6. Cecilia (3-2) lost to Notre Dame 13-3
7. Carencro (3-2) beat St. Martinville 45-12
8. Northwood-Shreve (3-1) beat Wossman 42-14
9. Vandebilt Catholic (1-2) lost to St. Charles Catholic 24-14
10. Teurlings Catholic (5-0) beat Breaux Bridge 20-12
Others receiving votes: Liberty (4-0) beat Istrouma 34-27, Carver (3-0) played L.B. Landry 15-13, Assumption (2-2) beat Thibodaux 13-6, Leesville (3-2) beat Minden 49-36, Huntington (4-1) beat Evangel 36-34, Lakeshore (2-2) lost to Amite 40-28, Istrouma (2-2) lost to Liberty 34-27.
Class 3A
1. University (5-0) beat Glen Oaks 57-0
2. St. James (3-1) lost to Karr 66-12
3. Madison Prep (5-0) won by forfeit over Mentorship Academy
4. Sterlington (5-0) beat Jennings 45-14
5. De La Salle (2-1) beat Scotlandville 41-32
6. Union Parish (3-2) beat Franklin Parish 40-6
7. Lake Charles Prep (2-3) lost to Westgate 28-12
8. E.D. White (3-0) beat Ellender 51-12
9. Church Point (5-0) beat Eunice 35-0
10. Iowa (5-0) beat Pineville 42-0
Others receiving votes: St. Martinville (3-2) lost to Carencro 45-12, Jena (5-1) beat Tioga 14-7, Mansfield (2-2) did not play, Lutcher (3-0) beat South Terrebonne 57-28, Abbeville (5-1) beat Opelousas 20-6, Brusly (5-0) beat Collegiate Baton Rouge 83-0, Carroll (3-2) beat Bastrop 49-22, Westlake (5-0) beat Welsh 30-22.
Class 2A
1. Lafayette Christian (4-1) lost to Catholic-BR 38-17
2. Many (4-1) beat Red River 44-31
3. Newman (3-0) beat Pearl River 59-7
4. Amite (3-0) beat Lakeshore 40-28
5. Mangham (4-1) beat Ferriday 34-0
6. Loreauville (5-0) beat Kaplan 27-20
7. St. Charles (3-0) beat Vandebilt Catholic 24-14
8. Notre Dame (4-1) beat Cecilia 13-3
9. General Trass (5-0) beat Vidalia 48-0
10. Rosepine (4-1) lost to Logansport 38-24
Others receiving votes: North Caddo (4-1) beat Plain Dealing 44-0, Avoyelles (5-0) beat Avoyelles 40-12, Dunham (3-2), Ascension Episcopal-BR (4-0) beat Catholic-PC 42-12, Catholic-New Iberia (2-3) lost to Ascension Episcopal 29-0.
Class 1A
1. Ouachita Christian (5-0) beat St. Frederick 25-7
2. Calvary (4-1) beat Lincoln Prep 70-12
3. Southern Lab (2-2) lost to Dunham 26-20 OT
4. Grand Lake (5-0) beat Basile 13-6
5. Homer (4-1) beat Arcadia 44-6
6. Haynesville (4-1) beat Ringgold 54-16
7. St. Frederick (4-1) lost to Ouachita Christian 25-7
8. Oak Grove (2-3) beat Tensas 42-0
9. Vermilion Catholic (2-3) lost to Erath 36-34
10. Ascension Catholic (1-1) won by forfeit over Thrive Academy
Others receiving votes: St. Edmund (4-1) beat Livonia 14-12, Catholic-Pointe Coupee (3-2) lost to Episcopal-BR 42-12, St. Mary’s (4-1) beat DeQuincy 35-29, Opelousas Catholic (4-1) beat Menard 28-0, Logansport (1-4) beat Rosepine 38-24, Westminster Christian (5-0) beat Highland Baptist 13-7.