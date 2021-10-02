NO.curtiskarr.091821.92.JPG

Councilman Joe Giarrusso performs the coin toss before John Curtis Christian School took on Edna Karr High School at Tad Gormley Stadium in New Orleans on Friday, September 17, 2021. (Photo by Brett Duke, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRETT DUKE

Class 5A

1. Catholic-BR (5-0) beat Lafayette Christian 38-17

2. Zachary (5-0) beat Woodlawn-BR 35-28

3. Brother Martin (2-0) played St. Augustine

4. Ponchatoula (3-0) beat Northshore 49-7

5. Alexandria (5-0) beat Winona, Miss., 41-15

6. Acadiana (3-2) beat Southside 35-10

7. West Monroe (2-3) lost to Neville 28-7

8. Capt. Shreve (5-0) beat Parkway 46-21

9. John Curtis (1-1) did not play

10. Byrd (4-1) lost to Natchitoches Central 23-10

Others receiving votes: Ruston (4-1) beat St. Thomas More 51-27, Destrehan (2-0) beat H.L. Bourgeois 45-0, Rummel (2-0) played Shaw Saturday, Parkway (3-2) lost to Captain Shreve 46-21, Dutchtown (5-0) beat Ouachita 42-33, Ouachita (3-2) lost to Dutchtown 42-33, Benton (4-1) beat Haughton 42-21, Scotlandville (1-3) lost to De La Salle 41-32.

Class 4A

1.Karr (3-0) beat St. James 66-14

2. St. Thomas More (2-3) lost to Ruston 51-27

3. Neville (4-1) beat West Monroe 28-7

(tie) Westgate (4-1) beat Lake Charles College Prep 28-12

5. Warren Easton (2-1) beat M.L. King 6

6. Cecilia (3-2) lost to Notre Dame 13-3

7. Carencro (3-2) beat St. Martinville 45-12

8. Northwood-Shreve (3-1) beat Wossman 42-14

9. Vandebilt Catholic (1-2) lost to St. Charles Catholic 24-14

10. Teurlings Catholic (5-0) beat Breaux Bridge 20-12

Others receiving votes: Liberty (4-0) beat Istrouma 34-27, Carver (3-0) played L.B. Landry 15-13, Assumption (2-2) beat Thibodaux 13-6, Leesville (3-2) beat Minden 49-36, Huntington (4-1) beat Evangel 36-34, Lakeshore (2-2) lost to Amite 40-28, Istrouma (2-2) lost to Liberty 34-27.

Class 3A

1. University (5-0) beat Glen Oaks 57-0

2. St. James (3-1) lost to Karr 66-12

3. Madison Prep (5-0) won by forfeit over Mentorship Academy

4. Sterlington (5-0) beat Jennings 45-14

5. De La Salle (2-1) beat Scotlandville 41-32

6. Union Parish (3-2) beat Franklin Parish 40-6

7. Lake Charles Prep (2-3) lost to Westgate 28-12

8. E.D. White (3-0) beat Ellender 51-12

9. Church Point (5-0) beat Eunice 35-0

10. Iowa (5-0) beat Pineville 42-0

Others receiving votes: St. Martinville (3-2) lost to Carencro 45-12, Jena (5-1) beat Tioga 14-7, Mansfield (2-2) did not play, Lutcher (3-0) beat South Terrebonne 57-28, Abbeville (5-1) beat Opelousas 20-6, Brusly (5-0) beat Collegiate Baton Rouge 83-0, Carroll (3-2) beat Bastrop 49-22, Westlake (5-0) beat Welsh 30-22.

Class 2A

1. Lafayette Christian (4-1) lost to Catholic-BR 38-17

2. Many (4-1) beat Red River 44-31

3. Newman (3-0) beat Pearl River 59-7

4. Amite (3-0) beat Lakeshore 40-28

5. Mangham (4-1) beat Ferriday 34-0

6. Loreauville (5-0) beat Kaplan 27-20

7. St. Charles (3-0) beat Vandebilt Catholic 24-14

8. Notre Dame (4-1) beat Cecilia 13-3

9. General Trass (5-0) beat Vidalia 48-0

10. Rosepine (4-1) lost to Logansport 38-24

Others receiving votes: North Caddo (4-1) beat Plain Dealing 44-0, Avoyelles (5-0) beat Avoyelles 40-12, Dunham (3-2), Ascension Episcopal-BR (4-0) beat Catholic-PC 42-12, Catholic-New Iberia (2-3) lost to Ascension Episcopal 29-0.

Class 1A

1. Ouachita Christian (5-0) beat St. Frederick 25-7

2. Calvary (4-1) beat Lincoln Prep 70-12

3. Southern Lab (2-2) lost to Dunham 26-20 OT

4. Grand Lake (5-0) beat Basile 13-6

5. Homer (4-1) beat Arcadia 44-6

6. Haynesville (4-1) beat Ringgold 54-16

7. St. Frederick (4-1) lost to Ouachita Christian 25-7

8. Oak Grove (2-3) beat Tensas 42-0

9. Vermilion Catholic (2-3) lost to Erath 36-34

10. Ascension Catholic (1-1) won by forfeit over Thrive Academy

Others receiving votes: St. Edmund (4-1) beat Livonia 14-12, Catholic-Pointe Coupee (3-2) lost to Episcopal-BR 42-12, St. Mary’s (4-1) beat DeQuincy 35-29, Opelousas Catholic (4-1) beat Menard 28-0, Logansport (1-4) beat Rosepine 38-24, Westminster Christian (5-0) beat Highland Baptist 13-7.

