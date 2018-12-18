Broadmoor’s Jabril Powell hit a free throw with 38.6 seconds left and grabbed a defensive rebound in the closing seconds as the host Bucs edged Glen Oaks 56-55 in boys basketball action Tuesday.
Broadmoor (12-5) won its 10th straight game with a balanced attack. Najee Jones (15 points), Derick Hamilton (12), Powell (11) and Erin Nealond (10) scored in double figures.
Hamilton, a 6-foot-10 senior, added 12 rebounds and five blocked shots. He fouled out with 1:55 remaining with the Bucs up 53-51.
Nicholas Honore hit a 3-pointer for the Panthers off a Cedric Chambers assist to put GOHS up 54-53 with 1:33 remaining. Jones drove and passed to Dolphis Bouie for a tough basket. Glen Oaks tied it at 55 after Jaiden Honore hit a free throw with 52.8 seconds left.
Powell hit his free throw and Glen Oaks missed three shots down the stretch on two different possessions.
“Fortunately we got that last defensive stop,” Broadmoor coach Terrence Gillette said. “We’re excited about this 10-game winning streak. We finally figured out Glen Oaks’ defense, and swung the ball. We’re still learning how to play together.”
James Weathers scored 15 of his game-high 23 points in the first half for Glen Oaks (8-8). Tyler Hayes, who stands 6-3, battled Hamilton in the post and finished with 14 points. Jaiden Honore added 11 points.
“We let this game get away from us,” Glen Oak coach Harvey Adger said. “Turnovers and missed layups hurt us. Terrence does a great job and Broadmoor was able to finish. I’m proud of my kids for battling.”
Broadmoor led 30-23 at halftime.
Glen Oaks switched defenses to start the third quarter. The Panthers ran a trapping zone with extra emphasis on doubling Hamilton inside.
Glen Oaks went on a 14-0 run in the first three minutes of the third quarter to pull ahead 37-30. Hamilton scored six points and Powell hit a free throw as the Bucs closed the deficit to 43-39 after three quarters.
Nealond hit a 3-pointer to cut the GOHS lead to 48-47 at the midpoint of the fourth quarter. Hayes scored on a drive. Nealond hit a 3-point shot and Powell scored on a three-point play to put the Bucs up 53-50 with 2:25 remaining.
Jones, who had seven assists, drew the praise of Gillette.
“Jones is our floor general,” Gillette said. “He calms guys down.”
“James Weathers for Glen Oaks is a very tough player. He can penetrate and finish. He keeps his guys involved and doesn’t get rattled.”