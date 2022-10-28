Zachary coach David Brewerton earned his 100th win leading the Broncos on Friday night at Olympia Stadium, spoiling Liberty’s senior night in a 62-12 romp.
Zachary (7-1, 4-0 in District 4-5A) was dominant from the start as quarterback Eli Holstein, an Alabama commitment, completed 13 of 18 pass attempts for 183 yards and a touchdown. He also had three carries for 23 yards and a score. His night ended after the first drive of the second half.
The Broncos’ front seven, led by Auburn commitment Ashley Williams, pressured Liberty quarterback Khylan Gross all night, forcing him to complete passes outside the pocket. And the Zachary rushing attack allowed the Broncos to control the game all night on offense.
After the game, the team celebrated Brewerton’s 100th win, surprising the coach with a large banner. With the team at his back, Brewerton and the Broncos ripped through the sign.
How it was won
Holstein was perfect on Zachary’s first drive. He completed his first four passes for 22 yards, and senior running back Camren Stewart capped the drive with a 10-yard touchdown run.
Zachary sophomore linebacker Michael Anthony’s big hit in the pocket rocked Gross, who fumbled around midfield. The Broncos capitalized on the turnover with Stewart’s short touchdown run.
Liberty then built a 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive with the help of three Zachary penalties. Gross escaped the pocket and gained 22 yards on a key third-and-long near the red zone before finding sophomore Tralan Sept open for a score two plays later.
Zachary responded by scoring three more touchdowns before halftime. First, senior receiver Tylon Williams caught a screen and raced 37 yards to the house. Then junior running back Kameron Thomas scored on a 3-yard touchdown plunge, and Holstein ended the half with a bruising 6-yard touchdown run.
The strong run gave the Broncos a 34-6 halftime lead.
Player of the game
Zachary running back Camren Stewart: Stewart scored three of Zachary’s five first-half touchdowns. On 12 touches, 10 carries and two receptions, he gained 101 yards, averaging over 8 yards per touch.
They said it
Brewerton: “So many great players that we’ve had here, so many great coaches that I’ve had the opportunity to work with and a very supportive community. I had no idea that was the 100th win at Zachary. Certainly you’re flooded with memories of people that have been a part of the program, and that banner was about all those people that played a huge part of it.”
Stewart: “It was a good moment because coach deserve it. He’s one of the best coaches in Louisiana. He deserved that, so we all appreciate coach.”
Notable
• Kaleb Jackson, a star Liberty running back committed to LSU, missed his seventh straight game with a fractured ankle. The Patriots were also without senior Richard McKneely, who plays receiver, defensive back, returner and long snapper.
• All eyes now are on a Thursday night clash between Zachary and Catholic, a game that will decide the winner of District 4-5A. Catholic is 8-1 and undefeated in district play.