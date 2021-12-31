Long-time coach and school administrator Ronnie Devall, who led Broadmoor to Class 4A boys basketball titles in 1985 and 1987, is being being remembered for his accomplishments at two schools.
Devall, who also coached and became principal at his alma mater, Central, died Thursday.
"Coach Devall was a coach who empowered his players," former player and current Broadmoor assistant coach Eric Kelly said. "He made us better as players and young men. And he was a father figure to a lot of us.
"Just a great coach and a better person. Coach Devall would set somebody right if they were doing wrong. And all of us would run through a brick wall for him."
Devall had a record of 137-34 at Broadmoor. His title teams were led by future UNO and NBA player Ledell Eackles.
After a stint as head coach at Central, Devall became the school's principal and ended his career as an assistant superintendent with the Central school district. He was inducted into the Central Hall of Fame in 2012.
"He was a little older than me, but I actually knew Ronnie from when he played at Central," current Central girls basketball coach Gary Duhe said. "We always had a mutual respect for each other, no matter where we were coaching.
"I played him at Broadmoor when I coached at Trafton and then later on I came to Central as the boys coach after he went into administration. He was a great leader of men and a great administrator."
Duhe cited Devall's ability to make adjustments based on the personnel on each of his teams as one of Devall's greatest qualities as a coach.
Carl DiJohn, who served as Devall's assistant coach at Broadmoor, called him a "Renaissance man."
"Look, Ronnie excelled at everything he did in life, but you would not know because he was so humble," DiJohn said. "He was a great teacher, administrator friend, colleague and boss.
"I think I only heard him raise his voice once. He coached Broadmoor to state titles. And then he made Central great as an administrator. That says a lot."