Parkview Baptist left fielder Caleb Stelly was among those stunned by his team’s play through the first four innings of Tuesday’s District 7-3A home matchup with University High.
The Eagles, the state’s top-rated team in Division II and carrying a 25-game win streak dating to last season, had committed four errors and were deadlocked at 3-all with the Cubs, the state’s seventh-rated club.
“I was kind of shellshocked,” Stelly said. “That hadn’t really happened to us yet.”
Hebert restored a sense of calm to his team, igniting a pivotal five-run fifth inning with a two-run homer and third baseman Brennan Wilson added a three-run double to propel Parkview to a 11-3 victory to clinch the District 7-3A championship.
The Eagles, 25-0 and 7-0 in district this season, extended their win streak to 26 games and travel to U-High (13-13, 3-3) to close out league play at 6 p.m. Thursday.
“It’s going to happen,” Parkview baseball coach Emrick Jagneaux said of his team’s early miscues. “The amount of pressure that’s on us with 25 in a row. I tell the kids all the time we’ve got a target on our backs. Everybody’s coming after us, and they’re going to give us their ‘A’ game, so we’ve got to have our ‘A’ game every time we go out.”
Parkview didn’t lead until the fifth when Ty Watson drew a one-out walk and Stelly followed, crushing an 1-0 pitch over the fence in left-center for a 5-3 lead.
The Eagles’ momentum continued against losing pitcher Brock Slayton (1-3), with six straight batters reaching base to extend their advantage to 8-3 after Wilson’s double on a 2-0 pitch.
“That home run really opened the floodgates,” Stelly said of his second homer of the season. “Everybody got a little more comfortable and started hitting the ball hard.”
Parkview, which finished with 10 hits, scored the final nine runs of the game, adding three more in the sixth.
Catcher Brady Bordelon (3-for-3) was one of four players with multiple hits along with Stelly (2-3, 2B, HR, three RBIs), second baseman Logan Holmes (2-3, 2B, RBI) and shortstop Brennan Holt (2-4, 3B).
Parkview’s Hunter Ponson (6-0) picked up the complete-game win. He yielded three runs (one earned) on three hits, walked one and struck out three in a 97-pitch effort that included 66 strikes.
U-High, which led 2-1 in the second on Nick Wall’s RBI-double, took advantage of Parkview’s third miscue to retake the lead at 3-2 on Slayton’s sacrifice fly to center field until Ponson silenced the Cubs the remainder of the game.
“That was our biggest thing, to come out and try and put pressure on them and try and make them play seven innings,” U-High baseball coach Justin Morgan said. “The challenge to our guys was to try to make them play the whole game, and I thought we did a good job early on of producing runs.”