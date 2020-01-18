Boys basketball
Capitol 68, Belaire 62
Capitol 11 17 16 24-68
Belaire 17 15 21 9-62
SCORING: CAPITOL: Jacoby Bellazar 22, Desean Williams 14, Daiveon Savoy 8, Carlisle Joseph 8, Elijah Shropshire 7, Malik Keller 4, Jerel Addison 3, Cameron Williams 2.
JUNIOR VARSITY: Capitol 49, Belaire 17
John Curtis 51, McKinley 45
John Curtis 14 9 12 16 12-51
McKinley 10 10 11 10 6-45
SCORING: JOHN CURTIS: Jerkalia Jordan 32, Jania Holmes 8, Alexis Vavarine 4, Janet Wright 4, Jordan Barfield 2, Heaven Jordan 1; McKINLEY: Erica Lafayette 24, Megan Brown 11, Kenyal Perry 6, Tory Ferry 2, Love 2.
3-POINT GOALS: John Curtis 2 (Jordan 2); McKinley 3 (Brown 3).