When the original select/nonselect split for football was approved by LHSAA member schools in 2013 I spoke to several principals who voted. My final interview ended with a comment I’ll never forget.
“In Louisiana, we like to try different things,” I was told. “Maybe we’ll go back to what we had. Or try something else.”
More than nine years later, “something else” is in place at least for the 2022-23 school year. It truly is something else.
A plan crafted by LHSAA staff and members of the executive committee that places schools in four select divisions and four nonselect divisions in the split sports of football, basketball, baseball and softball was unveiled Friday.
Think outside the box, we’re often told. This is outside the box. The revised definition of what a select school is gives the LHSAA nearly a 50-50 split on both sides for select/nonselect sports for the playoffs.
But … it also leaves schools in their traditional five-class (football) and seven-class (basketball, baseball, softball) structure for the regular season, including districts. And there are multiple cases where a school is assigned to play in different divisions depending on the sport.
Confusing? Yes, this is an adjustment for everyone on the fly with eight weeks left in the football regular season. I do see more competitive balance across the board than the you see in the current select/nonselect system which was the goal.
This has been done before with other parameters. First with the football split and again when the split expanded.
Because the LHSAA membership could refuse to ratify this plan in January the process reminds me a bit of the old Life cereal commercials … You know, “Hey Mikey … he likes it.”
It is a gamble. No guarantees. Why not consider it for say, two years, or the length of this classification cycle? Just a thought.
Contrary to one popular theory, this plan is not designed to end the split. Instead, it reimagines it using educational models to address key points.
The ability of private schools to attract students outside traditional attendance zones to gain an unfair advantage and more championships brought the select/nonselect split about.
Now schools that have settled into favorites roles on each side. An imbalance of school numbers on the select/nonselect sides was called an “intended circumstance.”
But it is not the only one. The current split also forces teams with losing records and in some cases, no wins into the playoffs. They lose on the field and financially too since they must travel as lower seeds.
The new LHSAA plan resolves that issue. Playoffs and championships are not the goal for all schools every year nor should they be.
Wait, is a a regular season of competition and experience really be enough? It was decades ago when brackets and expectations were smaller.
Then attitudes were adjusted along with plenty of other things. Could this plan be the adjustment the LHSAA needs now? We won’t know until we try it.